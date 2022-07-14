CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s Class 4A football teams are still 25 days away from the official start of practice.
It sounds like a lot of time, but those days will seemingly fly off the calendar, first-year Cheyenne South coach Eli Moody’s told to his team after it hosted a five-team 7-on-7 camp Monday.
The Bison still have time to improve between the start of two-a-days Aug. 8 and running through their passing offense and defensive coverages while wearing helmets and practice jerseys in the July heat. In order to do that, they must continue getting the same attendance they have at summer weightlifting, speed and agility sessions, while also adding more regular attendees.
Moody was enthusiastic as he addressed his team. Not only did he stress the importance of making the next 25 days count, he emphasized that he had seen South make strides in the short time they had been together.
Moody wants the Bison to be as excited about taking the field as he is.
“I still get just as fired up for football as I did when I was a player,” said Moody, who grew up in Lovell and played at the University of Wyoming. “I’m hyped up all the time for football, maybe a little too hyped up sometimes.
“I’ve known just one fall without football since fifth grade. I wish I could still strap it up and play, but I’d probably hurt myself.”
Moody is taking the Bison’s reins from Dan Gallas, who retired in November after six seasons at South. Gallas was 108-118 overall as a head coach, including a 7-48 record with the Bison. They clinched their lone playoff berth in school history during Gallas’ first season at the helm.
This isn’t Moody’s first time as a head coach. He had an 8-18 record and two playoff appearances while coaching Greybull from 2018-20. Moody stepped down from that post to take a job as an academic interventionist at South. He was an assistant on the Bison staff in 2021.
Moody’s only fall without football came right after he graduated from UW because he thought it was best he get his feet under him as a teacher before adding coaching to his plate. His previous experience as a head coach helped him figure out what to expect this time around.
“You can’t ease yourself into being a head coach. You just have to jump in full force,” he said.
The familiarity Moody built with his players, both on the field and in the halls, during his first year at South has helped in his transition to head coach.
“He’d come into our classes last year and make sure everything was going good for us, and then we’d talk about football,” Santana Trujillo said. “He wanted to make sure we were taking care of our grades.”
Added Jalen Trujillo: “That helped us get close to him.”
The Bison got an introduction to Moody’s schemes during an acclimation and practice period the Wyoming High School Activities Association gives teams before they venture off to college camps. It was still really new when they spent three days at the University of Nebraska-Kearney team camp.
Gallas’ option-based offense was run-heavy. Moody’s scheme is much more balanced, which has been an adjustment for junior quarterback Osayas Garcia.
“I was struggling to read defenses in Kearney,” Garcia said. “I was really nervous in the pocket, and tucked the ball and ran a lot. Now, I trust the receivers, and I trust myself and we’re doing pretty good.
“We’re starting to get to where (Moody) wants us to be, but we still have a lot of work to do.”
Moody says South’s improvement between Kearney and Monday’s 7-on-7 camp wasn’t limited to Garcia. The Bison showed a better grasp of their new offense and defense across the board.
“You can’t tuck the ball and run on 7-on-7, so (Garcia) was forced to make those reads and throw the ball, but you could tell he was understanding the reads a lot better,” Moody said. “Our receivers also showed that they understood the route concepts better. Everyone is starting to figure it out.
“Our whole defensive secondary is looking pretty solid with coverages. We’re all getting pointed in the right direction.”
Moody not only sees that improvement in execution, he sees it in the number of players who have shown up to off-season workouts and the number of players they took to Kearney.
“Our biggest goals for this season aren’t even football-related,” Moody said. “We want more kids to show up, and we want more kids excited about South football. I don’t want them hanging their heads and thinking, ‘Here comes another nine rough weeks.’
“We’re averaging 10-15 more kids in the weight room every day than we did last year. We took about 15 more to Kearney. We still need more kids out, but the kids who are coming are excited and pumped to be here. They’re working their tails off and trying to be the group that turns it around.”