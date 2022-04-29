CHEYENNE – A three-minute stretch in the first half spoiled what was an otherwise stellar outing for Cheyenne South’s defense Thursday night.
Thunder Basin tallied its first goal in the 10th minute, and its second in the 13th during a 2-0 victory at Bison Stadium.
“We had two errors on two different possessions,” South coach Joshua Eastman said. “Other than that, we really played well. We cleaned things up and limited (Thunder Basin’s) shots, we stepped to the ball and our defense compressed, tightened and took things away.
“We looked a lot better in the second half offensively. We created a bit more and won a couple corners and nearly put a nice header in the back of the net. I’m happy with the way the boys played. They’re learning and getting better.”
Caleb Howell netted the Bolts’ first goal in the 10th, while Angel Ontiveros pushed the lead to 2-0 in the 13th.
Thunder Basin (5-4-2 overall, 4-3-2 Class 4A East Conference) put nine of their 12 shots on goal, while South (0-12, 0-9) got four of its seven shots on frame. The Bolts took eight shots in the first half (six on goal), but were limited to four in the final 40 minutes (three on goal).
“We came out more aggressive and more eager,” South senior Josiah Moyte said. “We’re tired of getting blown out, so we came out ready to play.
“We played a pretty good game. There are always things we could have done better, but we played pretty good.”
The Bison’s best scoring chance of the match came in the 58th minute when Will Bechtel took a corner kick from the right side. His strike found the head of Jorge Guerrero on the far post. Guerrero’s shot went just wide of the goal, keeping South off the scoreboard.
“I try to look short (when taking corners) first, and if we don’t have anything there, I try to put it where most of our guys are and give them a chance to make a play,” Bechtel said. “We were just unlucky on that one that went wide. (Guerrero) did a good job of going up and getting his head on it for a shot.
“If it was a foot right, it would have been a different story.”
South wasn’t making itself dangerous in the first half, Bechtel said. That changed in the second.
“We were just playing kick-ball in the first half, and weren’t playing our game of finding our strikers and sending passes through,” he said. “We were sending balls over the top when we might have had a better option if we had gone short or had someone checking in. We sent a lot over the top we didn’t need to.
“We changed things up and moved the ball better in the second half. Overall, it was a bit of an off-night offensively.”
Despite the loss, the Bison were encouraged by the way they played against a team they had lost to 7-2 earlier this season.
“Every game we play, the better we’re getting, the closer we’re making the score and the closer we’re getting to a (win),” Moyte said.
South plays at No. 3-ranked Laramie (10-1, 8-0) at noon Saturday.
THUNDER BASIN 2, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: TB, Howell, 10. TB, Ontiveros, 13.
Shots: TB 12, CS 7. Shots on goal: TB 9, CS 4. Saves: TB 4 (Gray); CS 7 (Potter).
Corner kicks: TB 5, CS 3. Offsides: TB 0, CS 1. Fouls: TB 9, CS 5. Yellow cards: TB 1 (Suarez, 57); CS 1 (Hernandez, 59).