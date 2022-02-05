GIRLS BASKETBALL: South falls to Campbell County Feb 5, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Bailey Williams and Amya Smith scored 16 and 15 points for Cheyenne South in an 84-44 loss to Campbell County on Friday.The Lady Bison host Thunder Basin at 11:30 a.m. today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys land highest-rated signee on record East’s Kaleb Romero played in Blue-Grey All-American game Jack Ring dazzled in Central wrestling debut Central investigated complaints against Apodaca Jeffries’ dagger seals Border War win over CSU Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists