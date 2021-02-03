Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 58F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.