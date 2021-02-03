CHEYENNE – Junior Reece Halley scored 31 points to help Torrington to a 49-47 victory Tuesday afternoon at Cheyenne South.
The Lady Bison got 15 points from both seniors Riley VanTassell and Andraya Dimas.
South plays at Campbell County at 6 p.m. Friday in Gillette.
TORRINGTON 49, SOUTH 47
Torrington…… 8 20 10 11 – 49
Cheyenne South…… 13 11 16 7 – 47
Torrington: West 3, Allen 2, Halley 31, Mi. Moorehouse 4, Jones 5, Woodruff 4.
Cheyenne South: Martinez 7, Deibert 0, Brown 5, Tovar 5, VanTassell 15, Palermo 0, Harlan 0, Dimas 15, Cahill 0.