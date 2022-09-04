Cheyenne South logo gold.jpg

CHEYENNE – Thunder Basin knocked off Cheyenne South in swimming, Saturday morning, 97-79. 

South’s Janeah Brown and Hannah Fisher took home first and second place, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle. Brown finished in 28.42 seconds, while Fisher needed 29.11. Brown also swam a 1:13.73 in the 100-yard fly to finish in second place.  Fisher also placed second in the 100 backstroke (1:12.92).

