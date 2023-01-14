GIRLS WRESTLING: South wins three matches at Thoman tourney Jan 14, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Hanna Soden, Katherine Schwatken and Joslyn Hockenberger all opened the Thoman-Jackman duals with wins Friday in Green River.Soden (125 pounds), Schwatken (135) and Hockenberger (155) all won by pin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Katherine Schwatken Hanna Soden Joslyn Hockenberger Sport Game Dual Wrestling South Win Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Will Graham Ike play basketball this season? East ties state record with win over Douglas East's Boden Liljedahl finds her footing on both ends Cowboy Tough: Jackson Marcotte's career ends, but his legacy lives on East struggles to shoot in loss to Douglas Tweets from https://twitter.com/WyoSports/lists/wyosports