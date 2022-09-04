CHEYENNE – Thunder Basin knocked off Cheyenne South in swimming, Saturday morning, 97-79.
South’sJaneah Brown and Hannah Fisher took home first and second place, respectively,in the 50-yard freestyle. Brown finished in 28.42 seconds, while Fisher needed 29.11.Brown also swam a 1:13.73in the 100-yard fly to finish in second place. Fisher also placed second in the 100 backstroke (1:12.92).
PaulaMusslickwon the 100-yard freestyle with a final time of 1:03.88. She also was second in the 200 individual medley (2:43.78). Keely Henderson was the team’s final first place finisher, winning the 500-yard freestyle with a final time of 6:26.82.
Central wins four duals in Laramie
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central picked up four dual victories Saturday in Laramie.
The Lady Indians bet Laramie (107-79), Kelly Walsh (107-73), Jackson (134-51) and Douglas (125-52).
Emily Meares and Izzy DeLay both won one event and placed second in another. Meares won the 100-yard butterfly (1 minutes, 4.51 seconds) and was second in the 50 freestyle (26.62 seconds). DeLay won the 200 individual medley (2:17.53) and touched second in the 100 free (55.38).
Senior Brinkley Lewis won 1-meter diving (235.5 points). Jaesa Whitesell won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.01). DeLay, Meares, Sydney Gough and Andie Prince formed the winning 200 medley relay team (1:57.56).
East take fourth at Green River Invite
CHEYENNE – Junior Sydni Sawyer placed second in one event and fourth in another to help the Cheyenne East girls swimming and diving team place fourth at the Green River Invitational on Saturday.
Sawyer was second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:27.13) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.64).
She also joined Macradee Jackson, Shannon Bailey and Nzelle Ayokosok on the third-place 200 medley relay team (2:06.00). They also were third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.71).
Bailey finished fourth in the 100 free (1:00.81) and fifth in the 50 free (27.73 seconds).