Tyson Weber

Cheyenne South senior Tyson Weber, right, attempts to catch a pass in the end zone during the Bison’s 48-7 loss to Rock Springs on Friday night at Bison Stadium in Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE — When the two first met, Cheyenne South senior Tyson Weber told Bison head football coach Eli Moody that he would one day play football in college.

Through hard work, perseverance and dedication, Weber proved all his doubters wrong. Wednesday night at the Cheyenne South auditorium, the senior signed his national letter of intent to continue his football career at North Dakota State College of Science.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

