CHEYENNE – At 6-foot-2, Maurie Alexander is an undersized forward, even for Wyoming’s high school ranks.

However, a look at the stat sheet shows that Alexander doesn’t let his lack of size keep him from having an impact for Cheyenne South.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus