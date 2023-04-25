CHEYENNE — In the 23rd minute, Sammy Heaney broke the ice for Laramie in its Tuesday night match up with the Cheyenne South.
It proved to be the only marker Laramie needed, as the Plainsmen held on for a 1-0 victory over the Bison.
“The guys handled the conditions and fight from the Bison really well,” Laramie coach Andy Pannell said. “We managed a tough game on a tough night.”
Prior to Heaney’s goal, the Plainsmen had put together a strong first half. They had outshot South 5-0 in shots on goal, and also held a 7-0 edge in shot attempts. While they had some quality chances, South keeper Aiden Mitchell turned away everything that came his way.
That was, until the 23rd minute. Heaney got the ball around the 25 and fired a high arching shot that tucked just under the crossbar and passed Mitchell’s outstretched hands for the eventual game-winner.
“Coach told me that I needed to take a shot when I can,” Heaney said. “My teammates were yelling at me to take it and I was like, ‘Why not?’ and with this kind of weather, anything can happen.”
South had a golden opportunity to even the match just before halftime but could not get the shot to go. The Bison came streaking into the penalty area and forced senior keeper Abe Banagoura to make a critical save after a cross was redirected on net.
“It was a tough night and the ball was skipping hard off the turf, and Abe was able to adjust well,” Pannell said. “He has made big saves for us in every game this season, and we are really lucky to have him.”
Both teams came out and continued to battle each other and the elements for the remainder of the game. The storm cell that rolled through southern Wyoming forced the teams to play in both heavy rain and heavy wind.
Laramie managed to continue its time of possession dominance but was unable to generate any more dangerous chances on net. South’s defense did a great job of clamping down and keeping the Plainsmen out of the middle of the field.
While its defense continued to lockdown, South’s offense had a difficult time generating any sort of pressure, despite outshooting the Plainsmen 3-0 in shots on goal in the second half. This was partially due to the pressure Laramie’s midfielders were applying.
“I was happier that we were take some shots from deeper,” South coach Josh Eastman said. “We need to continue taking those (kinds of) shots.”
South’s best chance for an equalizer came off a corner kick from senior captain Will Bechtel. Bechtel bent the ball back towards the net, but Banagoura used every bit of his 6-foot-5 frame to punch the ball out of harm’s way.
Junior Armando Hernandez had one last chance for the Bison with time winding down in the second half on a shot from just outside the penalty area. Despite the ball slightly handcuffing Banagoura, he made the save to keep the ball out.
“We possessed the ball fairly well and didn’t give up a lot of chances,” Pannell said. “We were able to just manage the game in terrible conditions.”
LARAMIE 1, SOUTH 0
Halftime: Laramie 1-0
Goal: Laramie, Heaney (unassisted), 23rd.
Shots: Laramie 12, South 5. Shots on goal: Laramie 7, South 4. Saves: South 6 (Mitchell), Laramie 4 (Banagoura).
Corner kicks: Laramie 8, South 1. Offsides: Laramie 2, South 0. Fouls: South 6, Laramie 4. Yellow cards: South 1 (Brunetti, 79).