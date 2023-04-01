CHEYENNE — Part of the beauty of sports is its ability to bring different groups of people together and unite them toward a common goal, regardless of race, gender, socioeconomic status or other things.
That diversity is exemplified at a school like Cheyenne South and has spilled over into its athletics. Its boys soccer team is no exception.
While there have been a few pitfalls, the team believes that having this much diversity is proving to be a huge positive.
“For us, having these kids from different backgrounds is an asset,” South coach Josh Eastman said. “Their skills are just so different, their concept and understanding of how soccer should be played, what they learn at home … (and) what they bring as a culture is energy and excitement to our program.”
One of the biggest benefits of having such a diverse team comes in how different players approach the game of soccer. Players that come from different backgrounds have different experiences with the sport, and it has allowed the team to see the game from completely different angles.
Take, for example, the differences between a player like senior captain Will Bechtel and someone like senior Jorge Guerrero. Bechtel grew up playing soccer on organized teams. Guerrero said he did play soccer here and there growing up, but it was never something he really started to pursue until his freshman year of high school.
“For me, more than anything, it is about the experience I get to have with all these guys,” Guerrero said. “I’m happy to be out here doing what I am doing with them, and I am just glad everyone understands the situation we are in and works hard, like I do.”
Being a diverse team is not without its drawbacks, however. One issue that exists is the language barrier on the team. A handful of student-athletes speak very little to no English and are learning as they go along.
But this challenge also has helped bring the team closer together. Many of the players have used this as an opportunity to learn Spanish so they can communicate with one another. The native Spanish speakers on the team are also willing to help teach.
“Will (Bechtel), on his own, would probably never learn Spanish, and Mario (Rojas), on his own, would probably never learn English,” Guerrero said. “But something about them playing soccer kind of motivates them to put in more effort. Even if it is minimal, it could mean the most to the other player.”
Eastman also has developed a strategy in practice to help make sure everyone is on the same page with drills. He said he uses different color cones to direct players where to go and has taught everyone the Spanish word corresponding for each color.
But when they get out on the field, Eastman and the rest of the coaching staff can only do so much to help. When the matches begin, he relies heavily on his bilingual athletes and coaches to help with communication.
“Let’s say someone like Will says something to Mario (Rojas), and Mario looks confused. I translate it the best I can on the fly,” Guerrero said. “It just kind of helps us understand each other a little bit more, so we are not running around and not knowing what each other are saying.”
Players such as Guerrero, Kevin Perez, Carlos Ibanez, Armando Hernandez, Nasario De La Rosa and others play the critical role for the team doing these things, both in practice and on the field.
“They are amazing kids,” Eastman said. “I find that they are proud and are willing to share whatever they need to regarding language.”
The benefits are starting to show through for the Bison, particularly in just fielding a team. In previous years, South had a hard time getting players to come out for practices and games due to tough situations going on in their lives. This year, while some of that still lingers, the players are doing a much better job of making sure they make it to both games and practices.
“Obviously, some of the Hispanics and Latinos are in rough situations, and they have to work,” Guerrero said. “This year, we are doing a real good job of committing as much as we can. I think this year, we are doing a real good job of that.”
To the naked eye, being such a culturally and technically different team may seem like something that could drive a wedge between team members. However, that is far from reality.
During practices, players can be seen cracking jokes and laughing with one another when not in the middle of serious drills.
“It is about unpacking the invisible backpack of privilege,” Eastman said. “I think some of that empathy and understanding is what is going to put us over the edge and hopefully lead us to the season we want.
“It gives me hope and promise to know that these are going to be some very successful young men in life.”