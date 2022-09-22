WyoSports
CHEYENNE – Andrew Lock suffered just one loss on the tennis court last season, losing in the No. 1 singles state championship match to Jackson’s Campbell Gervais.
The Cheyenne South junior dropped a closely-contested opening set before evening the match by battling back for a tie-breaker victory in the second set. It was Lock’s closest match score-wise in a month, and his first three-setter that season.
He faded down the stretch as Gervais closed out the match for a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win.
“I had to get better with my endurance,” Lock said. “That was both physical and mental. When your physical endurance goes down, the mental needs to go up.
“There were times my freshman year I’d be exhausted late in the second set. That wasn’t really a problem last season until state.”
Lock set out to improve his conditioning. In addition to increasing his cardio, Lock also tried to play as many matches in as many tournaments as he could. That included a Governor’s Cup weekend that saw him entered in singles and doubles in both the adult and junior divisions.
“Running across town the whole weekend was a little tough,” he said with a chuckle. “Playing so many matches back-to-back wasn’t easy, but getting that many matches was worth it. I needed to learn how to keep playing good tennis, even when I was tired.”
Those efforts have paid dividends this fall. Lock is 12-0 entering the state tournament, which starts today in Gillette. He has dropped just 17 games all season and only seven over his past nine matches.
He has blanked his opponent in four matches and given up just one game in four more. Lock has lost no more than four games in any match.
Despite that fact, South coach Josh Cossitt said Lock enters state battle-tested.
“The top four No. 1 singles boys in the state are in the South Region, and it’s not even close,” Cossitt said. “He battled a gauntlet during conference play and at the regional tournament. He hasn’t had any walkover matches.
“It might look that way on paper because he hasn’t lost many games. That’s not because he’s not being challenged, he’s just playing clean tennis.”
Lock – the younger brother of three-time state champ Brendan Lock – is 40-6 as the Bison’s No. 1 singles player. He knew improving his cardiovascular conditioning was an important part of getting him over the hump this season, but he wasn’t content letting that be the only area in which he improved.
“I needed to work a lot more on hitting topspin, hitting slice shots and volleying,” Lock said. “Every point makes a difference, and I have to be able to win points in different ways. I was hitting pretty flat balls that were barely clearing the net. Hitting topspin gives me more room going over the net. It also makes the ball move out of the other guy’s strike zone quicker.
“I started hitting slice shots on the approach to the net, which has helped me change the pace of points. My volleys have also gotten better. They were god-awful last year.”
Developing a game that features more than him blistering the ball is a sign of Lock’s maturation as a player, Cossitt said.
“Being able to shape balls and defend is your next level of tennis,” the coach said. “A lot of people can hit hard, but there are a lot of people who can take that and use your pace to get it back. Hitting with topspin is allowing him to get the ball deeper on the court.
“He’s evolving into an all-court, collegiate style player, instead of a guy who just hits two big shots and wins points.”
On the course
Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East’s cross-country teams both compete at the Dave Sanders Invitational on Friday in Littleton, Colorado.
The Pine Bluffs-Burns and South squads will compete at the Saratoga Invite on Friday.
On the court
All three Cheyenne schools play at the Casper Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Burns hosts Lingle-Fort Laramie on Friday, and plays at Torrington on Saturday.
Pine Bluffs competes in the one-day Mitchell (Nebraska) Invitational on Saturday.
In the pool
Central and East make a northern road swing, starting with a quadrangular against Campbell County and Thunder Basin on Friday in Gillette. They will swim at the Sheridan Invitational on Saturday.
