CHEYENNE – Jeff Bailey resigned after four seasons as Cheyenne South’s boys basketball coach, athletics director Mark Puev announced in a news release Monday evening.
“I need to step away for family and personal reasons,” Bailey wrote in a text to WyoSports. “It’s been a great ride as the head boys basketball coach at (Cheyenne) East and South, and as an assistant at Rock Springs, Central and Carey Junior High.
“I’m forever grateful for the players I’ve had the privilege of caching. I’m also thankful for all of my many assistant coaches throughout the years, especially coach (Paul) Shanor.”
The Bison were 10-13 under Bailey this past season. They finished one win shy of reaching the Class 4A state tournament for the fourth time since the school opened in 2010.
Bailey’s South teams compiled a 25-62 record. He went 81-51 in five seasons at East, which is his high school alma mater. The Thunderbirds reached the state tourney in four of those years.
