The résumé recently-retired Cheyenne South cheer coach Kim Robért compiled over a nearly 30-year career should make her a shoo-in for the Wyoming Coaches Association hall of fame.
However, the coach who guided cheer teams to 20 state championships doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance in Hades of getting the recognition she has so rightly earned.
That’s because the Wyoming High School Activities Association still classifies cheer as an activity and not a sport. The WCA only opens its hall of fame to sports coaches. Looking at the WCA’s hall of fame nomination form, it’s clear Robért would exceed the threshold for consideration on state championships alone.
I was perplexed when an emailer tipped me off to the fact Robért is ineligible for the WCA hall of fame. Having the tip confirmed by looking around the WCA website reinforced an opinion I’ve held for a while: The WHSAA needs to change cheer’s designation.
Not because Robért is missing out on her hall of fame induction, but because modern cheerleading fits any definition of a sport one could come up with. Because of what’s required of cheerleaders and their coaches by the WHSAA that isn’t required of other “activities.” Because changing the designation would require little to no additional expense from school districts or the WHSAA, who are already paying for uniforms, travel and state championships for their cheer teams.
Modern cheerleading looks little to nothing like what the parents of today’s cheerleaders grew up with. Sure, the girls and boys who fill the rosters still stand on the sidelines waving pompoms, beating on megaphones and yelling coordinated chants during games.
But they’re also doing stunting elements of lifting, throwing and catching their teammates. They’re young women being thrown (or doing the flying in cheer parlance) must have the grace and body awareness of a gymnast or diver. Cheerleaders are also doing complicated tumbling that requires the skill of a gymnast.
“Of all sports, cheer has changed the most since I started coaching in the early 1990s,” Robért said. “The score sheet for cheer competitions back then looks completely different than it does today.
“The level of difficulty for stunts has increased at least 10-fold. Cheerleaders have to be more athletic and stronger than they ever have been.”
Just like their peers in other sports, cheerleaders are required to have a sports physical dated on or after May 1 of that year in order to practice. They can’t practice even the most basic stunts without a certified coach present.
Coaches are required to pass courses on care and prevention of athletic injuries, basic first aid and CPR. They also must be certified for safety with USA Cheer and pass the state’s rules test.
“They’re athletes, but they’re not a ‘sport,’” Robért said of the current designation.
I’ll admit that I used to discredit cheerleading. I used to use its designation as an activity as an excuse for not covering the state competition, which has traditionally been held the night before the Class 4A and 3A state basketball tournaments. That was until I covered the state meet.
My eyes were opened wide to the level of athleticism, skill and precision it takes to complete the 2-minute, 15-second routines.
WyoSports has covered every state competition in some form or fashion since. We’ll continue to cover it as long as I’m the sports editor here because it is a sport.
And it’s high time WHSAA change cheer’s designation and classify it as the sport it is.