CHEYENNE – Wendy Johnson has tried to move back to her native Wyoming a handful of times.
She watched coaching jobs open, only to find that the school district didn’t have a corresponding teaching role she also could fill.
That changed last month when Cheyenne South athletics director Mark Puev announced he was leaving to take the same post at Laramie County Community College.
Johnson jumped at the opportunity to throw her hat in the ring to succeed Puev at South. On Friday, she was hired as the school’s third AD since it opened in 2010.
“I love Cheyenne, and I’ve often thought about living there,” said Johnson, who has been AD and assistant principal at Hillcrest High in Ammon, Idaho, since 2017. “When the South job opened, I thought, ‘I could really do that.’
“My family still lives in Wyoming, so this gives me the chance to move home and do something I’m passionate about. I’m passionate about athletics, I love helping and guiding programs and coaching coaches. I feel like I have a lot to offer.”
Johnson grew up in Douglas, and attended LCCC before transferring to the University of Wyoming. She moved to Idaho after graduating from UW. Johnson spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach before taking over as head volleyball coach at Idaho Falls High. She coached the Tigers to six state championships and seven runner-up finishes during her 16 seasons as head coach.
“I’m really excited to get to Cheyenne,” Johnson said. “I was only at LCCC for two years, but the two years I was there made me absolutely love Cheyenne. That’s why I’ve been trying to get back there. The timing was never right before.
“I’m excited to come to South and work with the programs and staff.”
Johnson thinks her background as coach helps her as an AD.
“More and more coaches are getting head jobs when they’re younger and don’t have as much experience dealing with players and parents,” she said. “They’re getting pretty battered and burned out quickly. I can be a buffer because I’m not coaching, and I can help younger coaches who might not have as much as experience learn and grow.”
Building a relationship with Johnson Junior High and the elementary schools that comprise the South triad is one of Johnson’s top priorities.
“We want them to all feel like they’re part of Cheyenne South so they’re excited to be a Bison when they get to that stage in the game,” she said. “We need to build up numbers. Our numbers are low at Cheyenne South, and we need to have more kids involved.”
Puev spent six years at South after replacing Scott Noble, who also left the Bison to become LCCC’s AD.
Johnson’s experience as an AD made her stand out among the pool of applicants, South Principal Phil Thompson said.
“I called her current administrator, and was told that she is really good, really knows her stuff and is really organized,” Thompson said. “She is a really, really strong AD and has been a distinguished volleyball coach. The parents, administrators and coaches who talked to her were all impressed with her professionalism and knowledge of being an AD and what she could do to help us build our program.”