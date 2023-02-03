CHEYENNE — Second-year Cheyenne South girls basketball coach Brodie Epler isn’t referring to a two-for-one special when he talks to his players about “BOGO.”
When Epler talks about BOGO, he is telling his players to “box out, or get out,” and letting them know they’ll end up on the bench if they don’t box out and rebound.
Jordynn Brennan has embraced that philosophy as much as any other Bison. The junior is averaging 6.8 rebounds per game, which is tied for seventh-best in Class 4A this season. She’s had three games where she snagged at least 10 rebounds, including two contests where she grabbed 12 boards.
“I don’t want to leave the game. I want to be out there for all 32 minutes,” Brennan said with a smile. “I’m going to do everything I can to stay in the game.”
Brennan also is averaging 7.4 points, which is third-best on South’s roster. Her 1.8 steals per game are the team high. All of her averages were dinged by a game where she played sparingly because of an injury.
Brennan’s stats don’t tell the whole tale of how much she has improved after averaging 2.7 points and 4.2 rebounds during her sophomore campaign, Epler said.
“She is playing with a different sense of urgency and aggression this season,” the coach said. “She’s also playing with a lot more confidence. She finally realized she could rebound and play with anyone.
“She carried that into this season, and she’s being really aggressive on the boards — especially on the offensive boards. She’s leveraging that into some putbacks and some points.”
Brennan opened this season with 10 points and 12 rebounds in a 35-20 win over Jackson that snapped South’s 23-game losing streak. She later added a 17-point, 12-rebound performance during a 65-47 loss to Pinedale at the Flaming Gorge Classic.
While Epler has challenged all of his players to rebound better, he has specifically encouraged Brennan to shoot twice per quarter.
“We need her to score,” Epler said. “She’s got a beautiful shot, and she’s put in a lot of work and time crafting that. She’s been working a lot with coach Rylee (VanTassell) on learning some post moves and doing some things with her back to the basket.”
Brennan has tried to live up to that expectation, but it was been harder for her than rebounding.
“I worry about getting blocked, because that’s something that’s happened in the past,” she said. “Epler keeps telling me to keep shooting. Even if I get blocked or miss, he wants me to be aggressive.”
Brennan’s improvement has been driven by her embracing aggression and playing with confidence. She got an injection of confidence from an unlikely source when a Green River coach pulled her aside after a junior-varsity game last season. The coach told her to she was a good player with a lot of potential, and to trust her coaches. She didn’t completely grasp the last part of that message at the time, but has come to understand it.
“He told me trusting my coaches would help me succeed,” Brennan said. “The coaches were once in the same position I’m in, and they had to trust what their coaches were asking of them and telling them to do. I had to do the same if I wanted to be my best.”
