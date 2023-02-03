CHEYENNE — Second-year Cheyenne South girls basketball coach Brodie Epler isn’t referring to a two-for-one special when he talks to his players about “BOGO.”

When Epler talks about BOGO, he is telling his players to “box out, or get out,” and letting them know they’ll end up on the bench if they don’t box out and rebound.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus