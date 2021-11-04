CHEYENNE – Joshua Eastman has taken an unconventional route to his first head coaching job.
He didn’t play competitive soccer growing up, and he didn’t play in high school or college. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know the sport he loves so much. Eastman knows the skills and tactics, and he has deepened that knowledge over eight seasons as an assistant girls and boys coach at Cheyenne South.
He also is confident the circumstances that led to him playing nothing but recreational soccer starting in preschool make him uniquely qualified to take over as South’s boys soccer coach.
Eastman was announced as the Bison’s new coach Tuesday.
“My life was a lot like a lot of the kids here at South,” he said. “My dad passed away when I was 12, and my mom just didn’t have the financial means or time for me to be able to participate in soccer competitively.
“Given the opportunity, I think I could have been a decent high school soccer player.”
Eastman graduated from Cheyenne Central in 1999, and earned degrees from Laramie County Community College and the University of Wyoming before being hired to teach in Laramie County School District 1. He is currently a 3D art, ceramics and sculpture teacher at South.
Eastman succeeds Jeremy Francis, who coached South for three full seasons. He knew Francis was considering stepping down for personal and professional reasons, which gave him time to consider how he would approach being a head coach.
“When it started to become clear coach Francis was serious about stepping down, I starting thinking about whether I would apply and how I would run things if I got the job,” he said.
Eastman spent the 2014 season as a volunteer assistant for the South boys under then-coach Josh Peterson. He was an assistant for the girls squad from 2015-20. Eastman also has been an assistant for the Lady Bison basketball team.
“(Eastman) is passionate about developing student-athletes, and he hopes to build and grow the foundation of Bison soccer,” South athletics director Mark Puev said in a news release. “He believes that soccer and competition is a privilege, and getting good marks in school and growing character come first.”
South has struggled with getting enough players to go out for soccer and with keeping them academically eligible. Those will be priorities for Eastman.
“What’s most critical is continuing to teach our kids that school comes first and our success on the field starts before 7:45 (a.m.) each day. We have to make sure we’re to school and class on time,” he said. “Last year, one of the things that shortened our roster and hurt our depth was eligibility. I want to ensure our kids are doing well in the classroom so we can compete and we can practice every day.”
Eastman hopes to do those things with flexibility and empathy.
“You have to be aware of their life circumstances,” he said. “Knowing how things went for me, I also know that I need to hold them to really high expectations and set boundaries. These kids need someone that holds them accountable, even though they’re going through life challenges.
“I’m eager to get started and see how I do at serving these kids and serving our school.”