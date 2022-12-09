CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South swimming practices often have a competition-like atmosphere to them.

Junior swimmers Caleb Brewer and Mark Constantino use that time to swim against each other. Brewer wins those friendly races more often than not, Constantino said.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus