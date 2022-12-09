CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South swimming practices often have a competition-like atmosphere to them.
Junior swimmers Caleb Brewer and Mark Constantino use that time to swim against each other. Brewer wins those friendly races more often than not, Constantino said.
Aside from settling friendly rivalries, the competitions also helped mold the two into standout swimmers for the Bison.
The duo hopes to continue to build on their stellar sophomore seasons.
“I was super happy with how I did,” Brewer said. “As a team, getting third place, that was super cool just to be a part of that team.”
Brewer and Constantino finished the year with 10 combined first-place finishes throughout the season. At the state meet in Gillette, the duo helped lead South to a third-place team finish – the highest mark in school history.
Brewer placed second in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly. His times of 2:02.71 and 52.57 all set new school records. Constantino placed second in the 200-yard freestyle with a final time of 1:48.10 and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a final time of 54.65.
The two swimmers also competed in the 400-yard freestyle relay. They swam the second and third legs, respectively, and helped South place second with a final time of 3:17.60. The mark was just one second shy of first place and set a new school record.
“They really worked their tails off,” South coach Jason Garman said. “Those two push each other. They build each other up, and they throw down in practice every single day.”
At the end of the day, the state meet served as a learning experience for both swimmers. While they managed to handle the pressure and nerves well, Constantino was surprised at how nervous he felt.
“It made me a lot more nervous than it should have,” Constantino said. “I was pretty nervous the first day, but the team really helped with that.”
The two spent the off-season doing different things. Brewer competed at the Speedo Sectionals in Austin, Texas, in March, and competed in the Western Zone Senior Championships in Fresno, California, at the end of July.
Throughout the course of training and competing in those events, he was able to cut some time off his personal bests, but also learn how to manage pressure and expectations more.
“Those big meets, it’s really more about trying to focus on myself, rather than everyone else, and just trying to cut time,” Brewer said.
Constantino said he took a break after the state championship, for the most part. He qualified for zones, but said he didn’t end up going.
With the swim season kicking off today, the duo comes into the season with lofty expectations. South graduated just three seniors from last year, and returns a majority of its roster; however, those seniors were critical to the team’s overall success.
Managing expectations will be a big key for both swimmers to make sure they are at their best. For Constantino, in particular, the approach is to just block out all the noise.
“For me, it is just about forgetting about it as much as I can until the state meet,” Constantino said. “I know it is there, and it has been looming over me. Just trying to forget about it until I’m there is what helps me.”
The pressure to perform is at an all time high, but being a leader on top of that is something that has been bestowed on both swimmers. The senior class before set a great example for the younger players on the team, and now the expectations will be for them to pick up where the last class left off.
“Last year, they were in the shadows, and this year they are really taking on that leadership role,” Garman said. “You can really see that they are taking some of these younger guys under their wings like they were taken a couple of years ago.”
South kicks off its season today at the Laramie Pentathlon in Laramie. The Bison host their first home meet of the season on Jan. 10 against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.