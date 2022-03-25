CHEYENNE – Kim Robért made a bold proclamation to then-Cheyenne South Principal Mike Hamel when she was hired as the school’s first spirit coach in 2009.
“’If I don’t win a state championship in five years, you need to fire me,’” Robért recalled telling Hamel.
The Bison claimed their first crown in 2012 and then never stopped winning them. Robért’s squads claimed 15 state titles in all, including the game day division title in January.
Robért announced she was retiring from coaching at Tuesday night’s team banquet.
“It’s very bittersweet,” said Robért, who also coached Cheyenne Central to five state titles. “Even as I was driving to our banquet, I was still going back and forth on whether I wanted to retire from coaching.
“At the end of day, you have to be 100% committed all year long to do this correctly. I don’t know if I have that in me anymore, and I can’t do it halfway. I’m still kind of sad and emotional about it, but I know it’s the right decision. South cheer will move on and continue to be great.”
South became the gold standard for Class 4A cheer under Robért’s direction.
The Bison won seven all-girl cheer titles, five in co-ed cheer and three in the game day division. In 2019 and ’21, they swept all three divisions at state. In 2014 and ’18, they won two of three.
South also was runner-up on four occasions, and third three times.
The Bison had humble beginnings. Robért says she was a bit naïve about what it would take to start a program from scratch. She recalled Wednesday night that one of her first acts as coach was trying to recruit eighth-graders at Johnson Junior High and then calling them over the summer to see if they were still interested in cheering come August.
“That first year, I started with a sign-up sheet and then took anyone who walked through the door and taught them about cheerleading,” Robért said. “There was some good and some bad, but we finished the year and had a really good experience.”
South’s first state title came as a surprise.
“That was a year where literally everyone else in the state messed up,” Robért said. “It was mistake after mistake after mistake. South hit a clean routine, but winning a state title was still the furthest thing from our minds. It wasn’t even on our radar.
“When they called us for first place, we all sat there and looked at each other like, ‘What did they say?’ Then we all popped up and started celebrating.”
Robért jokes that she doesn’t remember the rest of the awards ceremony because the Bison were equal parts elated and shocked by their win. That victory set the course for South cheer.
“It showed them that if they did what I asked them to do, and they did the right things, good things would happen,” Robért said. “That was the little bit of confidence we needed. They came out the next year to prove we weren’t a fluke. They worked super hard, and more people joined because they believed it could be done.”
Several Bison have gone on to cheer at the NCAA Division I level.
Robért’s value to South has been immeasurable, athletics director Mark Puev said.
“The best way I can say it is she’s probably meant everything to this school,” he said. “She’s meant a lot to me, to the athletic department and, especially, to the sport itself.
“She has personified what we want in a coach. The hard work and effort she’s put into her teams can’t even be put into words.”