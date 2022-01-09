CHEYENNE – Offensive rebounds and defense helped the Douglas girls basketball team pull ahead early over Cheyenne South on Saturday.
Through the first 1 minute, 55 seconds of action, Douglas had four offensive rebounds which helped it open the game with a 10-0 run. South junior Janiah Wright stymied the run and got the Bison’s first points on the board with a floater that she banked in with 3:53 left in the first quarter. But the Bearcats kept building its lead for a 65-21 victory in the teams’ final game at the Taco John’s Invitational.
“As far as that game went, obviously the outcome and the box score doesn’t look too exciting but the reality of it is within a game and within a program and within a weekend, you’re looking not just for wins and losses but you’re looking for small victories you can find,” first-year South coach Brodie Epler said. “The effort we gave through all of our games was exceptional. We have kids diving for loose balls in the fourth quarter and selling out on defense regardless of the score and that just shows the type of kids that they are.”
Junior Bailey Williams got a 3-pointer to fall for South later in the first period, but it was quickly answered with an old fashioned 3-point play from Douglas freshman Lauren Olsen. Senior Lexi Taylor looked to have given the Bison some momentum going into the second quarter with a triple from the wing but Brooke Wright drained a 3-pointer of her own on the other end to give the Bearcats a 21-8 lead after the first.
Douglas’ ability to adjust its defense frequently was forcing South into some turnovers early in the period. South had six turnovers in the frame.
“We knew it was coming, but knowing it’s coming and to be able to see it in real time and adjust what we’re doing offensively or with the press breaker – that takes a very seasoned basketball team,” Epler said. “At times I thought we did a good job of recognizing (their defense) … but we’re not quite seasoned yet.”
The Bearcats started the second quarter on a 7-0 run, forcing two early turnovers and kept South scoreless until Williams got a shot to fall with 5:45 to play. Douglas held most of the momentum for the remainder of the first half and outside of a pair of buckets from the Bison, Douglas closed out the quarter the way it started – with a 7-0 run.
South couldn’t find any offensive rhythm in the second half and was held to just six second-half points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of game from Mya Halverson. However, South’s defense only held Douglas to 15 second-half points.
“We’re a pretty young team but we’re learning how to play together,” Williams said. “We’re coming along defensively.”
South (0-9) travels to Wheatland to seek its first win and build on some positives it took from the weekend.
“The kids want to do the right things, and they are,” Epler said. “We just have to get a little bit better on the basketball side of thing, and we will.”
DOUGLAS 65, SOUTH 21
Douglas……..................…...................…... 21 29 10 5 – 65
Cheyenne South…...................................... 8 7 3 3 – 21
Douglas: Degracia 5, Br. Wright 9, Ba. Wright 2, Collins 2, Stearns 2, A. Olsen 20, L. Olsen 15, Bauersachs 4, Meyer 3, Parker 2, Fertig 1.
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 0, Wright 2, Brennan 2, Taylor 3, Smith 3, Williams 5, Halverson 3, LaCombe 3.