CHEYENNE — Laramie have been a dominant team all season long. But one of the team’s biggest challenges this season has been getting started on time, senior Allison Beeston said.
On Tuesday, against Cheyenne South, that problem was nonexistent. The Lady Plainsmen dominated from the opening kick, en route to a 7-0 victory.
“They are organized and dictate play 100% of the game,” South coach Brandon McHenry said. “They have speed everywhere, and they are a good team all around.”
It took just 52 seconds for the Plainsmen to seize control of the match. After South booted the ball out of bounds for a corner kick, Beeston put home a shot from the right side of the net.
“That goal did really good for us,” Beeston said. “I just saw that no one was paying attention to the backside, and no one (guarded) me, so I was like, ‘Oh, this is my chance to score.’”
Laramie added three more goals in the remainder of the first half. Morgan Hansen scored 15 minutes later after stealing a ball inside the penalty area and rifling a shot into the back of the net. Beeston added her second in the 24th, and Alexia Lucero added a marker in the final 15 minutes to give the Plainsmen a commanding 4-0 lead heading into the break.
But it wasn’t just the scoreboard Laramie dominated in the opening half. The Plainsmen dominated possession and barely allowed South any offensive zone time. South was held to no shot attempts in the first half, and didn’t have any balls go inside the penalty area.
Part of the reason Laramie was able to control the pace in the first half was due to its ability to win loose balls. Laramie used a lot of its speed and tenacity to keep an overwhelming majority of those loose and 50-50 balls away from South.
“Our team is really big on effort,” Beeston said. “That gives us a lot of motivation to go out there and win those balls, and it just works out in the end for us.”
The pressure from Laramie continued into the second half. While they did not find the back of the net as quickly as before, the Plainsmen continued to control time of possession and didn’t allow South nearly any offensive zone time.
South’s defense did a better job of holding up in the first half, but it couldn’t keep the Plainsmen at bay forever. In the 57th, Kaylee Kern added Laramie’s fifth goal of the contest.
The Plainsmen scored two more times off goals from Devani Romero in the 61st and Chloe Wallhead in the 67th to put the game even farther out of reach.
“We have been talking a lot this week and last week about putting together a full game,” Laramie coach Justine Tydings said. “We were ready to play (in the first 40 minutes), and we wanted to keep our foot on the gas.”