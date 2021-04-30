LARAMIE – A lot of instructions for in-game teaching moments originated with raised voices from both benches.
The flow of the game, and early scoring, provided extra learning opportunities when the Laramie girls soccer team beat Cheyenne South 7-0 Thursday late afternoon at Deti Stadium.
The Lady Plainsmen notched four goals in the first 12 minutes, promptly leading to a mass substitution to get other players into the game.
The goals were in the sixth, ninth, 10th and 12th minutes. Scoring two of those was senior Kylee Cox, with sophomore Allison Beeston and freshman Kaylee Kern adding a goal each. Notching assists were Beeston, senior DaiJane Giron and sophomores Alexia Lucero and Libby Goodspeed.
“It was great to get some people experience who haven’t played as many minutes earlier in the season,” first-year Laramie coach Justine Tydings said. “To get game experience is really valuable.
“I liked that we utilized our space a bit better by knocking the ball around better instead of just kicking it. We had more organization as far as our plan of attack.”
In addition to a 4-0 score at halftime, the Lady Plainsmen (5-3-1 overall, 5-3-1 Class 4A East Conference) outshot the Bison 12-4, 9-1 on goal before the break.
The first shot for South was in the 19th minute by freshman Emma Cortez that went just high from 30 yards out. Soon afterward, Cortez and junior teammate Alexa Verudzco-Amezcu collided and knocked their noggins together going for the same header. They exited the game for concussion protocol and returned to action shortly after checking out OK.
South (0-9, 0-9) also had first-half shots from sophomore Patricia Bonney and two from freshman Savannah Kohlhagen on free-kicks from 40 and 45 yards out, respectively, that went wide left.
“It’s just a young team trying to figure it out,” seventh-year South coach Brandon McHenry said. “Transition wise is what’s killing us – figuring out the transition and recognizing quicker. … Our freshmen have to figure those things out and talking and communicating would be important.
“When we had connections, we pushed it up. But it was not enough for a full game. You can’t have three or four connections, then lose the ball. Holding on to possession and making Laramie work was something we didn’t do.”
Much like the first half, Laramie scored all three of its second-half goals in a span of 14 minutes from the 45th to the 58th. The first was on a set play when Beeston sent in a corner kick from the right that found Lucero at the far post for a header. Lucero then scored unassisted when another corner kick rebounded back to her for the converting shot on goal. The final score came from freshman Kierra Osborne assisting a hook up with Giron for the score.
Laramie totaled 27 shots, 18 on goal. South senior goalkeeper Kaylea Warnick made nine saves, and other players had a couple of blocks for team saves.
South had five shots, two on goal with Cortez recording the two on frame.
LARAMIE 7, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 4-0
Goals: Laramie, Kern (Lucero), 6. Laramie, Cox (Beeston), 9. Laramie, Cox (Giron), 10. Laramie, Beeston (Goodspeed), 12. Laramie, Beeston (Lucero), 45. Laramie, Lucero, 53. Laramie, Giron (K. Osborne), 58
Shots: CS 5, Laramie 27. Shots on goal: CS 2, Laramie 18. Saves: CS 11 (Warnick 9, Team 2), Laramie 2 (Bershinsky)
Corner kicks: CS 1, Laramie 3. Offsides: CS 0, Laramie 1. Fouls: CS 2, Laramie 9. Yellow cards: CS 1 (Cortez, 69th)