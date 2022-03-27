CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South answered Laramie’s seven-run first inning with a pair of runs and a pair of hits while sending six batters to the plate in the opening frame.
Those six batters were the most South had in one inning, however, and Laramie batted through its lineup in three out of the five innings on its way to a 23-2 road win Saturday afternoon.
“It just comes down to being aggressive at the plate and staying within ourselves and knowing what we’re supposed to do,” Laramie coach Luke Andrews said. “Our girls’ confidence is through the roof right now, especially at the dish.”
South (1-4 overall, 0-2 East Conference) got its two runs after Allie Robért was hit by a pitch and Aubrianna Garcia advanced her to second with a single in the left field gap on a payoff pitch. Jaylen Wunder followed by driving home both runners on a double to left field, which also came on a full-count.
Laramie ace Janey Adair struck out the next two South batters to end the inning. She faced just 13 batters for the rest of the game and struck out 11 of them.
“Early in our lineup, that’s where our experience is at. We’re very inexperienced at the bottom of our lineup and that showed up,” South coach Curtis Quigley said. “(Adair) does a great job and we’re trying to teach a lot of those less experienced girls how to adjust to a pitcher with that type of ability. One of our goals is getting quality at bats. We did that and had some hard hit balls.”
The Plainsmen used a six-run third inning to extend their lead to 14-2 before a fourth inning where they had 14 batters step into the batter’s box. One of those was pinch-hitter Haley Loya, who sent the first pitch she saw over the left field fence for a grand slam. The hit gave Laramie a 19-2 lead.
“I always think, ‘Yes, yes, yes, no,’ and that time I was just thinking ‘Yes’,” Loya said. “I was trying to fix some things to get under (the ball) and it worked. It felt perfect.”
Laramie’s last four runs were scored after that homer, which included a two-run triple to left-center field from Macy McKinney.
“We’re making good contact and making good plays and all of that really builds,” said Paysen Witte, who went 5 for 5 at the plate with four RBI and scored five Laramie runs. “When everybody’s hitting well, a lot of it comes from the dugout. It’s just team chemistry.”
Many of Laramie’s extra bases came when a runner advanced on a throw or a passed ball.
“We’re learning to minimize (the errors) and our outfielders are caught in limbo right now of which decision to make,” Quigley said. “They’re learning and getting better, and that has to be our number one focus going into next week’s game against (Cheyenne) Central.”
Macy McKinney was 3 for 5 with two RBI and Brooklyn McKinney and Kailyn Ruckman both drove in two runs for the third-ranked Plainsmen, who improved to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.
“Thankfully we’ve been able to play all of our games,” Andrews said. “Starting 6-0 and being able to go in and play some of those other teams and having more level-footing with the state is huge.”