CHEYENNE – Laramie was able to wrest the game from Cheyenne South’s clutches once it started hanging onto the basketball.
The Plainsmen (8-5 overall, 1-2 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) overcame a 13-point third-quarter deficit by committing no turnovers and making shots it missed earlier during the fourth quarter of a 70-65 victory at South.
“We had too many turnovers that led to fastbreaks where we couldn’t guard South,” said Laramie’s Diego Medina, who scored nine of his team-best 16 points during the fourth quarter. “Once we fixed that late in the third and early into the fourth, it turned around for us.
“… We finally got a few shots to go and that sparked us and got us going the rest of the way.”
South led by as much as 13 during the third quarter, but Laramie outscored the Bison 17-2 over a 4 minute, 49 second span to take a 52-50 lead on a Jackson Devine basket with 5:06 to play in the contest.
“We had a lot of good looks, but we weren’t making shots,” Laramie coach Jim Shaffer said. “We also had too many turnovers in the first half. We turned the kids loose in transition a little bit, and we didn’t take care of the ball.
“We were also missing shots, and we let that impact our defense in the third quarter.”
The Bison (6-6, 1-2) led by as much as six points on three different occasions during a back-and-forth first half. The lead changed hands five times in the first nine minutes, and the score was tied twice more.
Robert Poutney’s jumper with 7 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the second quarter put South up 18-16. It stretched that lead to 30-24 with 1:31 to play in the first half on an old-fashioned 3-point play by South senior forward Alexander. The Bison led 33-28 at halftime.
Senior forward Trey Enzi opened the second half with a bucket on the Plainsmen’s first possession, but South used a 15-5 run to go up 48-35 on a Gabriel Hernandez 3-pointer from the left wing with 1:45 to play in the third.
“We were playing with so much energy,” said South senior guard LeeAndre Ray, who scored 15 points. “I want to say they made an 8-0 run to get the lead. We had the lead most of the game, and that’s where we lost it.
“That game was ours, we just let it slip between our hands. We have to stay focused the entire game.”
Laramie outscored the Bison 31-17 in the fourth quarter. The Plainsmen were 11 for 14 from the free-throw line in the final frame, and 18 of 26 from the charity stripe on the night.
All seven players who stepped foot on the court for Laramie scored at least seven points.
“This win shows the character of our guys, and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Shaffer said. “They were down 13 on the road, and it wasn’t looking good. We found a way to hang in there, battle back and get things going offensively.”
Alexander led all scorers with 20 points, while Hernandez and Jeramiah Moyte both added nine.
LARAMIE 70, SOUTH 65
Laramie...... 16 12 11 31 – 70
Cheyenne South...... 14 19 15 17 – 65
Laramie: Medina 16, Morris 11, Devine 8, Brown 8, Busch 7, Summers 10, Enzi 10.
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 9, Jo. Moyte 2, Ray 15, Poutney 2, Je. Moyte 9, Alexander 20, Manzanares 8, Hart 0, Fisher 0.