CHEYENNE – Laramie’s volleyball team dominated from the opening set, pulling away from Cheyenne South in each frame to pick up the 25-10, 25-17, 25-16 win on Tuesday.

“We bounced back nicely,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “I tried a couple of different lineups, and it worked out really well for us. I am just really happy with the way my team is improving.”

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

