Cheyenne South senior Maddi Crouch, right, hits against blocks by Laramie sophomore Michon Sailors, left, and junior Maddy Stucky, center, during a match Tuesday night at South High school in Cheyenne. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie celebrates after winning a volley during a volleyball game at Cheyenne South in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Laramie’s volleyball team dominated from the opening set, pulling away from Cheyenne South in each frame to pick up the 25-10, 25-17, 25-16 win on Tuesday.
“We bounced back nicely,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “I tried a couple of different lineups, and it worked out really well for us. I am just really happy with the way my team is improving.”
Laramie jumped on South early in the first set and never looked back. Junior Maddy Stucky and sophomore Savanna Steiert combined five times to lead the team to a 25-10 win in the opening set.
Laramie looked like it was going to completely run away with the second set after jumping out to a 18-7 lead. However, South managed to pull things back a little bit, picking up 10 of the final 17 points in the set. In the end, however, it was not enough to complete the comeback, and Laramie won the second set 25-17.
South kept things close in the third frame and jumped out to an early 5-3 lead. The teams went back and forth, and Laramie held a slim, 13-11 lead midway through the final frame. Things quickly turned in favor of the Plainsmen, however. Maddy Stucky helped carry the team, factoring in on nine of the team’s 13 kills in the final frame (three kills, six assists).
“Our passing and digging was so solid,” Maddy Stucky said. “Everybody just gave those perfect free-balls, and I could go anywhere with my sets, and it was in system enough where I could get kills.”
Perhaps the biggest reason South was unable to complete the comeback in either set was because of the blocking from Laramie. The Plainsmen take a lot of pride in their ability to block kill attempts, according to Stucky, and it was on full display Tuesday night. They blocked five total shots and got their hands on many more to deny South from scoring.
“The biggest thing was that they have tall, athletic athletes,” South coach Cherisa Applehunt said. “It’s really hard when you have such a solid block on that side.”
While the loss stings for South, not everything went poorly. For starters, the team played significantly better after the midway point of the second frame. They managed to hang with Laramie for the rest of the game, and had it not been for a few mental mistakes, they could have won one of the two remaining sets.
The best part of South’s game was its serving. While the Bison only picked up five aces in the game, they only committed six serving violations. Five of those six violations came in the second set, and only had one in the other two frames.
“We are serving pretty well,” Applehunt said. “We have had only a couple of errors, but the biggest thing is that our athletes step in and are focused on that end line. We are not going after aces every time.”
In contrast, Laramie struggled with serving all night. While they picked up 10 aces in the game, they also committed 13 service errors.
“That has kind of been one of our problems this season,” Maddy Stucky said. “With our team, it’s more of a mental thing than a physical thing. If we just get in the right head space, we will be able to make all those serves.”
With four games left in the regular season, South’s season is coming to an end. In order to pick up a few wins down the stretch, Applehunt believes her team needs to focus on their serve receive game.
“I feel like our serve receive is a little sloppy,” Applehunt said. “… Our biggest goal is to find that rotation and stick with it, and to find what that looks like for our future.”
Laramie is on a much different trajectory. The team has five games remaining and will be looking to clean things up down the stretch as they prepare for the state tournament at the end of the month.
“Every day, we just have to work hard and try to get 1% better,” coach Jill Stucky said.
Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.