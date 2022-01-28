CHEYENNE – Some early momentum slipped through Cheyenne South’s fingers Thursday evening against Laramie.
The Lady Bison came out aggressive on defense and got some shots to fall, but the Lady Plainsmen pulled away midway though the first quarter and built on that lead for a 60-27 victory.
“We’re getting better, and everyone is getting better, too, and it’s tough to use margin of victory as a measuring stick,” South coach Brodie Epler said. “But we’re executing, we’re getting more shots than we were, and those shots aren’t necessarily falling, and that’s on me, getting us more opportunities in practice.”
South opened the contest with a zone defense, which took Laramie a couple of possessions to adjust to. It allowed the Bison to jump out to a 4-2 lead, which Laramie tied with a Ruby Dorrell bucket. After that basket, Laramie used some full-court pressure to take control of the game.
“We rebounded well out of our zone early, and you know if you play a zone, you have to rebound well out of it,” Epler said. “And Laramie’s a good team that gets a lot of second-chance possessions, so we were able to limit them early.”
The Bison had three turnovers on their next three possessions, which led to five Laramie points. It started a 9-0 run that was eventually stopped with a basket from Amya Smith with 1 minute, 55 seconds left to play in the opening period.
“(Our full-court press) is one of the best things we do,” Laramie senior Morgann Jensen said. “We have fast guards, and we’re super long. Having that keeps them uneasy and keeps us confident, because that’s what we thrive in.”
Laramie (9-5 overall, 2-1 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) continued to use its full-court press to force turnovers in the second quarter. South had 14 turnovers in the first half.
Addison Forry took advantage by converting a 3-point play to open the second period after a South turnover. The Plainsmen held the Bison scoreless for the following 4:30 until Bailey Smith got South’s first point of the frame on a free throw, but South could only muster four more points and was outscored 15-5 in the quarter and trailed 28-12 at halftime.
Forry had nine points in the second quarter and 11 in the first half.
The Plainsmen used a half-court version of their full-court press to start the second half. It allowed them to get out quick and get easy baskets as they started the quarter with an 8-0 run.
“We were willing to pass the ball up and make unselfish plays,” Jensen said. “And if we did foul on defense or made a mistake, we got back and made a hustle play to get it back for us.”
Janiah Wright got her first points of the contest with a South 3-pointer that stymied that Laramie run, but Laramie responded by outscoring the Bison 12-3 to close out the quarter and put the contest out of reach.
Jensen finished with a game-high 20 points, and Forry added 17. Smith paced South (0-12, 0-3) with 12 points.
LARAMIE 60, SOUTH 27
Laramie……............…… 13 15 20 12 – 60
Cheyenne South….......... 7 5 6 9 – 27
Laramie: Adair 5, Shipman 4, Dorrell 10, Jensen 20, Forry 17, Bluemel 0, Milam 2, Yates 2, Curry 0, Martinez 0, Watson 0.
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 3, Wright 3, Brennan 4, Taylor 1, Smith 12, Williams 1, Zubia 0, Van Tassell 3, Haggberg 0, Garcia 0, Montgomery 0, Milatzo 0, Montoya 0.