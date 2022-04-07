CHEYENNE – Mark Puev knew he probably could have sold his family on pulling up stakes so he could pursue his dream of working on college athletics somewhere outside Cheyenne.
Families frequently make such moves, even when they have a child in their freshman year of high school, like Puev’s son Andrew. He knew his family would support him, but Puev didn’t want to uproot them quite yet.
Puev found his job in college athletics without doing that.
The Cheyenne South athletics director accepted the same post at Laramie County Community College on Wednesday.
“I didn’t think I’d have this opportunity until Andrew graduates from high school,” said Puev, whose daughter Lexi is a freshman at Dickinson State (North Dakota) University. “I know families uproot kids in high school all the time, but I didn’t want to put my career above my family. I didn’t have to because this is a great fit.”
Puev expects to step into his LCCC post full time in June.
“I’ll make some cameos out at LCCC until then,” said Puev, who has been South’s AD for the past seven years. “But I want to see how things play out with the school year (at South) before going to LCCC. I want to make sure the table is set here for what we have going on right now and the person to be named later.
“We’ve done a good job here at South. It’s definitely a ‘we’ and not just me. We’ve done some great things, but I want to make sure the table is set before I move on.”
This is just Puev’s fourth job in the past 26 years. He started taking a deeper look into the LCCC post after seeing the strategic plan posted on the Golden Eagles’ athletics website. Puev found that the school’s vision for its future aligned with what he wanted.
“They have pillars of excellence (in the strategic plan) that I read up on,” he said. “There is potential for growth there, but I like their idea of making sure what we have being done right now is being done well before we do other things.
“Throughout the interview process, I felt like I was interviewing them just as much as they were interviewing me. I like that. We have to make sure it’s a fit on both sides as we move forward.”
Cynthia Henning has served as LCCC’s interim athletics director since Clark Rasmussen left the post in 2019 after a little more than a year on the job. At the time, school President Joe Schaffer said the decision to have Henning serve as the interim AD for a three-year period was intended to give Henning and LCCC an opportunity to craft a plan that would set the Golden Eagles up for perennial success.
Henning and Schaffer wanted to study some of the National Junior College Athletics Association’s most consistently successful programs and implement some of what they learned at the school on Cheyenne’s southern outskirts. LCCC’s strategic athletics plan specifically references some of the “benchmark institutions” it would like to emulate.
Henning was among the four finalists considered for the permanent post.
LCCC hired its first full-time athletics director in 2013. The position was previously held by employees who also served in other roles within athletics or the physical education department. Puev is the school’s fourth full-time AD.
In a news release, LCCC Vice President of Student Services Melissa Stutz said the school set out to find an individual who “believes in the mission and values of LCCC, and has the skills and leadership ability to grow LCCC Athletics, both athletically and academically well into the future.”
“(Puev) is an energetic, visionary leader who is well-respected by his peers and possesses the leadership skills and character traits we were seeking,” Stutz said in the release. “I am eager and excited to welcome Mark to the LCCC Golden Eagles.”