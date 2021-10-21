CHEYENNE – Lars Quinlivan wears a wide smile on his face whenever he pulls on his Cheyenne South football helmet and walks onto the artificial turf at Bison Stadium each fall afternoon.
The senior right guard and long snapper has only been part of one victory during his three seasons as a varsity starter, but he doesn’t let wins or losses determine his perspective toward football.
“I would have loved to have won more games, but it’s still been fun to come out here every week and play football with my friends,” Quinlivan said. “I’ve felt like we have a chance to win every week.
“We’ve worked hard to win, but we’ve had simple mistakes that have held us back. I always come back out here every Friday because there’s always a chance we’ll win and shock everybody.”
Quinlivan and the Bison will take one more shot at shaking up Wyoming’s Class 4A when they play at No. 4-ranked Natrona County at 6 tonight in Casper.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder Quinlivan’s attitude is infectious, junior lineman Dylan Choate said.
“Every day, he’s there to help people because he wants them to do better,” he said. “He is the guy who picks people up when they’re down and makes them laugh. You can’t help but smile when he’s around.
“He’s a good player, too. We’re both tall and skinny, but, if you watch our film, he’s often taking his guy down. That’s something I strive to do.”
Quinlivan sets a tone for the Bison, senior Braeden Hughes said.
“He is one of the hardest workers I know,” said Hughes, who was South’s starting quarterback as a sophomore and junior. “Everything he sets out to do, he’s accomplished on the field and in the classroom.
“He is an outstanding student, friend and teammate.”
Quinlivan has played on the line since his Junior Bison coach Allan Cummings put him up front as a third grader.
“I was one of the biggest guys on the team at the time, so he put me up there,” Quinlivan said with a laugh.
Sixth-year South coach Dan Gallas describes Quinlivan and dependable and coachable.
“You never have to worry about whether Lars is going to be at practice or if he’s doing the right things,” Gallas said. “He was going to miss time because he was going to a wedding late this season, and he let me know about it back in August. Then he followed up with me to make sure I remembered.
“As a football player, he’s a good blocker and plays good defense. He is one of those guys you can always count on.”
The only complaint Gallas has about Quinlivan is that he sometimes forgets to get low and battle for leverage.
“I’m not always great at it, but I’ve gotten a lot better,” Quinlivan said. “Getting low makes a big difference. You can take on even the biggest guys when you get low.”
Quinlivan was diagnosed with scoliosis early in his high school career after his mother, Amy Quinlivan, noticed a hump in his back when he bent over to reach for something. The severe spinal curvature runs in his family. His father, Mike Quinlivan, had surgery to correct his scoliosis.
Quinlivan has two different curves in his back that create an S-shape in his X-rays. Thus far, he has avoided serious setbacks due to his scoliosis. He doesn’t intend to have surgery unless his scoliosis starts to impact his quality of life.
“Every once in a while, I get weird backaches, but it hasn’t messed with me at all,” he said. “They told me if my scoliosis got super bad, I would have to quit playing football. They told me if I had surgery, I would have to quit football.
“I don’t plan on getting surgery unless I need it.”