CHEYENNE – Mychael Mascarenas has quietly made things happen for the Cheyenne South boys this season.
Although the senior is averaging 5.8 points per contest, which ranks fourth on the team, he does a lot of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet, but they still make a big impact on the game.
“More than anything, (Mascarenas) has been a silent leader for us this year,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “He’s one of those types of kids that leads by action, and he’s done a good job of that all year … but it’s a lot of the little things that don’t show up in the stats, like leadership, taking charges and toughness on defense that make a big difference.”
That defense has been something that Mascarenas has 100% bought into this season. He knows what his role on the team is, what to do and how to help the Bison be as successful as possible.
He hadn’t completely bought in to Bailey’s defensive philosophies until this season, he said. This year, however, it’s been a part of what’s helped him be a key component for South.
“LeeAndre (Ray), Marcus (Manzanares) and Maurie (Alexander), those guys are our scorers,” Mascarenas said. “I try to be a defensive player and lead by example. I’m a senior now, so I just try to keep everybody on the same page and make sure we’re doing everything right.”
Mascarenas’ final game could be today, with South playing top-seeded Cheyenne Central in the first round of the Southeast Quadrant tournament. A state berth is on the line, while South is looking to make its first state tournament appearance since 2016, when it lost to Central in the state title game.
Regardless of what happens for the Bison, Mascarenas hopes to leave the program with some positivity going forward.
“I’m just trying to just set a good example and leave a good mindset,” he said. “South hasn’t been that great in the past few years. I’m trying to help get the program to improve.”
Being one of only three seniors on the roster, the lasting impact could prove more valuable in the future than it would on a team stacked with seniors.
“This year, I’ve seen our guys fight hard and believe, no matter the circumstances or the obstacles,” Bailey said. “And I think a big part of that is the senior leadership, and that, to me, is the legacy.”
The best quality on the court from Mascarenas, though, might be that he puts his squad first, and that always translates to a winning mentality.
“One of the main things to point out is he’s a team guy all the way,” Bailey said. “There’s not a selfish bone in his body. He’s really bought into what we’ve tried to instill as a coaching staff in being tough and team-oriented.
“He just wants to win, and you need players like that to be successful.”
On the court
The 3A and 4A Southeast regional action tips off today for berths to the state tournament. On the girls side, No. 1 seed Cheyenne East and No. 4 Laramie will play at 3 p.m., and No. 3 Central and No. 2 South play at 4:30 p.m. The winner of the games play at 7:30 p.m. All games will be at Storey Gym. The fourth-seeded Burns girls play top-seeded Wheatland at 1 p.m in Torrington.
Top-seeded Central and No. 4 seed South start the 4A boys games with a 3 p.m. tip. No. 2 East and No. 4 Laramie will play at 4:30. The winner of the games will play at 7:30 p.m. Those three contests will be at the Central Fieldhouse. Third-seeded Burns plays No. 2 Wheatland at 3 p.m. in Wheatland for a state tournament berth.