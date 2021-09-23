CHEYENNE – Jeramiah Moyte didn’t plan on playing any sports this fall.
The senior has been part of Cheyenne South’s football program the past three seasons, but intended to get a job to help his family financially. Moyte learned that wasn’t going to be necessary not long after high school teams started practices in early August.
Moyte has since thrived in a sport he hadn’t played since elementary school, and has done it alongside his cousin.
Josiah Moyte is in his fourth season playing doubles for the South tennis team, and told Jeramiah the South boys needed more players after some weren’t able to return to the court.
“I knew he played when he was younger and would be up for the challenge,” Josiah said. “Tennis isn’t something that comes overnight. He is the type of player that will put in the work with me and take the time to get better and enjoy the sport.”
The Moytes have gone 9-4 this fall and enter the state tournament as the South Region’s No. 3 seed. The state tourney starts today in Gillette.
Jeramiah Moyte played tennis when he attended PODER Academy charter school in Cheyenne. He found that swinging a tennis racket doesn’t stay with a person the same way riding a bike does.
“The last time I played tennis was fourth grade; we still used orange balls and big balls,” Jeramiah said. “It was just for fun and was never competitive. High school tennis was way different.
“Coming out and seeing the competitive side of it, how hard everyone works at practice and that sort of thing has been really eye-opening.”
The Moytes started the season 1-2, winning just three combined games across those two losses. Their season turned with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory over Torrington’s Adam Bartlett and Ben Firminhac. That was the start of a five-match winning streak.
Josiah and Jeramiah have chemistry that comes not just from being family.
“We’ve been playing basketball together since we were really little,” Josiah said.
The Moytes picked up two more victories over Bartlett and Firminhac at last week’s South Regional, including a 7-6, 7-6 triumph in the third-place match.
Josiah and Bison coach Josh Cossitt helped Jeramiah get up to speed by spending extra time working with him after practice.
“Any time you get a kid who is naturally competitive, that makes a big difference,” said Cossitt, whose boys team just posted its sixth consecutive winning season. “A big part of tennis is whether you want to come out here and really compete for an hour and a half. If things don’t go your way and you can’t get subbed out, how do you handle that?”
Josiah first picked up a racket as a freshman. He loves basketball, and thought tennis would be a good way for him to stay busy before the winter sports season started.
“I didn’t want to be lazy and just sit around waiting for basketball to come,” Josiah said. “I thought I could help my school out by going out for tennis, but I didn’t know how fun it was going to be.
“I’ve really fallen in love with it. You have kids who have played since they were little, kids who just started in high school and so many different playing styles and close matches. It’s a lot of fun. I love being pushed out there on the court.”
Josiah was part of a doubles tandem that placed fourth at the South Regional in 2018 and 2019. Josiah and his doubles partner took third at the 2020 regional tournament.
“What (Josiah) lacks in size, he makes up for in his ability to move around the court,” Cossitt said. “This is a movement game and not a hitting game. The best movers win, and he is one of the best movers out there.
“He understands the game pretty well after four years. He knows what it takes to make the podium.”
Josiah has battled hard for a singles spot, but likes playing doubles.
“I get into my own head sometimes, and it’s nice to have someone on the court with me tell me things are going to be OK, and I just need to relax,” Josiah said.
Jeramiah has done that. However, they occasionally butt heads.
“We get a little frustrated with each other because we’re family,” Jeramiah said. “Family fights. You know how that goes. But our chemistry is good.
“He can talk to me, and I can talk to him. We’re really comfortable with each other.”
Added Josiah: “Even when we yell at each other once in a while, we know it’s coming from a place of love, being competitive and wanting each other to be our best.”
Josiah got to play the first singles match of his prep career during South’s 5-0 sweep of Gering, Nebraska, on Sept. 13. He won in straight sets. That night, Jeramiah won the 10th doubles match of his brief tennis career by joining forces with Frank Torres in a three-set win.
Jeramiah hasn’t ruled out returning to the gridiron. South will have four football games remaining after this weekend’s state tournament. In the meantime, Jeramiah is relishing his time in a sport he never thought he’d play.
“It’s been a fun season, but it’s been special because I’m playing with JoJo,” he said. “He has been a great leader and has helped coach me a little bit. I really appreciate him and our coaches for making this season a lot of fun.”
Also on the court
Class 4A’s volleyball teams started their conference seasons last week, but will pause league play this week for the Casper Invitational. South, Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East all will compete in Casper.
Burns hosts Wheatland in a Class 3A Southeast District matchup at 4 p.m. Friday.
Class 2A Pine Bluffs plays at Southeast at 5 p.m. Friday in Yoder. The Hornets play at the Lusk Invitational on Saturday.
On the course
Central’s cross-country squads will compete at the Columbine Invitational on Friday in Littleton, Colorado.
South and Pine Bluffs-Burns compete at the Saratoga Invite on Friday.
In the pool
Central and East compete at the Gillette Quadrangular on Friday and the Sheridan Invitational on Saturday.