CHEYENNE — Cheyenne South will always be at a size disadvantage, first-year coach Chad DeBruyn said. Unfortunately for the Bison, that lack of height was taken advantage of Saturday afternoon in South’s matchup with Natrona County.
The Bison had a hard time defending the paint against the Natrona bigs, leading to a 59-43 loss.
“We got stuck behind quite a bit tonight,” DeBruyn said. “They do a good job of posting up. We are always going to be undersized, and we will have to play that way all year.”
Natrona utilized its size advantage in the first quarter. Early on, it really did not need it. The Mustangs came out by making three of their first four shots from beyond the arc to take a quick 9-3 lead. But South did not go away quietly. Jonathan Strong helped keep the Bison in the game, posting eight of his team-leading 16 points in the first quarter.
With less than a minute left, the Mustangs sank two free throws to take a 16-8 lead. But thanks to two quick scores by the Bison, they managed to cut that lead to just four after the first quarter.
When the second quarter rolled around, Natrona started to utilize its size to take advantage of the smaller South defenders. Six-foot-5 Isaac Patik scored six of his team’s 15 second-quarter points, all of which came from right around the rim.
“We could have fronted the post a little bit better,” Strong said. “We got beat a couple of times, and they were just hitting shots.”
South did what it could to keep pace but was only able to muster 10 points in the second frame. During the latter half of the second quarter, the Bison went on a nearly three-minute scoring drought that allowed Natrona to take over the game.
The teams came out in the third quarter and played relatively even. Natrona continued to use its size to dominate the paint, but South started to trade punches with the Mustangs.
Thanks to efforts from Strong and Gabe Hernandez, the Bison managed to keep the deficit to 10 heading into the final quarter.
But the Bison struggled heavily in the fourth quarter. South did not record its first basket of the frame until a little more than 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the contest and scored just eight points to close out the game. The closest the Bison came to a comeback was when they trailed 49-41 late in the fourth quarter.
With time winding down and the Bison forced to foul to keep the game alive, the Mustangs calmly made all but four of their free throws to ice the game. South had some opportunities to get back into the game but ran into some turnover trouble down the stretch.
Hernandez and Strong were two bright spots for the Bison throughout the course of the game. The two combined for 26 of South’s 43 points on the day, including 14 of the team’s 21 second-half points. Strong had the hot hand offensively, but Hernandez also played great on-ball defense on the perimeter.
“My teammates (helped me succeed tonight),” Strong said. “The coaches and everybody believe in me.”
Despite the score getting away from them in the end, South did a great job of hanging around with a vastly-improved Natrona team. While the end result was not what the team was looking for, DeBruyn said the way the team played was a positive step moving forward.
“That is a pretty good basketball team,” he said. “If we can hang with a team like that, and continue to improve, we will be in good shape.”
With the season winding down, South is looking to build all the momentum it can through the stretch run and into the regional tournament. The job does not get easy, however, as it will face both cross-town rivals next week.
DeBruyn said he believes the team is capable of making the improvements it needs to in order to be in the best position possible when the tournament rolls around in three weeks.
NATRONA 59, SOUTH 43
Natrona County…… 16 15 14 13 — 59
Cheyenne South…… 12 10 13 8 — 43
Natrona County: Reyes 6, Rogers 21, Heathman 6, Patik 14, White 5, Hagar 7, Pharr 0, Gifford 0, Coleman 0.
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 10, Pountney 6, Strong 16, Haggberg 0, Willmarth 4, Hart 2, Parsons 5.