CHEYENNE – No. 2-ranked Sheridan put big-play ability on display during a 41-14 victory Friday night at Cheyenne South.
The reigning Class 4A champions got touchdowns of 75, 52 and 12 yards. They also had eight other plays of at least 13 yards.
Defending Gatorade player of the year Colson Coon got the scoring started when he took a pass from Cael Gilbertson 75-yard for a touchdown with 10 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Broncs forced a three-and-out, and Wyatt Philipp blocked Keegan Potter’s punt on the goal line. Sheridan jumped on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 9:00 left in the opening quarter.
“We were a little shell-shocked because Sheridan did exactly what it’s done for years that has earned them all those accolades and respect,” first-year South coach Eli Moody said. “They know how to win and be successful and came out fast.
“It took us a little while to figure out how to compete, but we turned it on at the end and ran out of juice in the fourth quarter. … We finished two drives and missed a field goal. This is another step forward. If we keep taking those little steps, we’ll put it together.”
Coon pushed the lead to 21-0 when he bulled over South safety Damien Pino on the goal line to finish an 8-yard touchdown run with 4:48 to play in the first.
Gilbertson took a designed run up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown for a 27-0 lead with 8:45 left in the second.
South (0-2) got its first score when Isaiah Hernandez avoided a sack, rolled to his left and found Santana Trujillo behind the defense for a 69-yard touchdown that trimmed Sheridan’s lead to 27-7.
“I had to roll out a lot and try to get a pass off or just run the ball myself,” said Hernandez, who completed 6 of 11 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. “The defense was coming up when they thought I was going to run, which left my receivers open.”
The Broncs got the touchdown back on the next drive. Coon threw a backward pass that bounced in front of Mathew Ketner, who snagged the ball and beat the South defense to the end zone for a 52-yard touchdown for a 34-7 halftime lead.
Ketner also had a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
South’s final score came with 5:44 remaining in the contest. Hernandez looked like he was going to scramble for a gain on third-and-goal from the 8, but he pulled up at the line of scrimmage and drilled Demetri Gillespie in the end zone for a touchdown.
The fact both of Hernandez’s touchdown tosses and a 39-yard strike to Robert Poutney came with the senior quarterback on the move wasn’t lost on Moody.
“He’s an athlete, and we kind of learned that outside the pocket might be his strength,” the coach said. “He’s big, he’s tall, he’s athletic, has an arm and reads the field well. He’s out there making plays and showing us what he’s got.”
The Broncs (2-0) converted five of seven third downs in the first three quarters. They also kept a scoring drive alive with an 8-yard run on fourth-and-two in the second quarter.
While the inability to stop drives hurt the Bison, senior linebacker Robert Campbell said Sheridan biggest advantage Friday was an intangible.
“They have consistency in everything they do, and that’s made them the best program in the state,” Campbell said. “They have the kind of consistency we need if we’re going to start winning games. We’ve never had consistency before, but we’re building it up and getting there.”
Santana Trujillo grabbed two passes for 78 yards for South. Gilbertson went 9 for 12 passing for 186 yards for Sheridan. Coon rushed for 83 yards on the night.
SHERIDAN 41, SOUTH 14
Sheridan…… 21 13 7 0 – 41
Cheyenne South…… 0 7 0 7 – 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
S: C. Coon 75 pass from C. Gilbertson (C. Coon kick), 10:37.
S: Blocked punt recovery (C. Coon kick), 9:00.
S: C. Coon 8 run (C. Coon kick), 4:48.
Second Quarter
S: C. Gilbertson 1 run (C. Coon kick failed), 8:45.
CS: S. Trujillo 69 pass from Hernandez (Potter kick), 6:12.
S: Ketner 52 run (C. Coon kick), 1:21.
Third Quarter
S: Ketner 12 run (C. Coon kick), 6:16.
Fourth Quarter
CS: Gillespie 8 pass from Hernandez (Potter kick), 5:44.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Sheridan: Ketner 4-65, C. Gilbertson 4-18, D. Steel 1-13, C. Coon 12-83, Grooms 8-72, Custis 2-(minus-5), Metcalf 1-2, Davidson 3-(minus-11), Crow 3-19. Cheyenne South: J. Trujillo 7-31, Rivera 1-0, Hernandez 15-(minus-26), Poutney 1-(minus-10), S. Trujillo 1-2, Gillespie 1-(minus-3).
Passing
Sheridan: C. Gilbertson 9-12-0 186; Davidson 0-2-0 0. Cheyenne South: Hernandez 6-11-0 144.
Receiving
Sheridan: Ketner 1-18, D. Steel 3-43, C. Coon 1-75, Berrettini 3-51, Willson 1-(minus-1). Cheyenne South: T. Weber 1-3, Hartshorn 1-12, S. Trujillo 2-78, Poutney 1-34, Gillespie 1-8.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.