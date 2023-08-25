Cheyenne South junior Noah Haggberg (15) and senior Isaiah Hernandez (7) review a play during a high school football game at Bison Stadium in Cheyenne on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South senior middle linebacker Noah Haggberg recorded 50 tackles last season, which was third-most on the Bison’s roster.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
South's Carson Garey and Noah Haggberg tackle Laramie's Cooper Gray during Friday's game against Laramie at South High School in Cheyenne. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South junior Noah Haggberg (15) prepares to run a play during a football game at Bison Stadium in Cheyenne on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Noah Haggberg isn’t exaggerating when he describes himself as having grown up around Cheyenne South football.
The senior’s cousins, Adam and Riley Haberkorn, were gridiron standouts for the Bison before graduating in 2013 and ’15, respectively. His older brother, Jacob Haggberg, was a lineman for South before graduating in 2018.
“I’ve been running around this stadium since I was little,” Haggberg said. “I’ve played in those grass fields over there, and I’ve sat in the stands, watching my cousins and brother. Being a Bison is a family tradition.”
Haggberg is proud to pull on South’s black-and-gold uniform, regardless of the sport. This fall, coach Eli Moody entrusted Haggberg with one of the jerseys that represents the best of South football on and off the field. Haggberg – who previously wore No. 15 – will sport No. 5 this fall. The digit was chosen as a special honor because it represents the S on the 50-yard line at Bison Stadium and on the side of South’s helmets.
“He’s a guy who stepped in on and off the field and filled the role (Robert Campbell) had of being a leader,” Moody said. “He isn’t a super vocal guy, but he leads by example, and the team really follows him. Being a leader is a little out of his comfort zone, but he’s stepping up and doing it.
“He didn’t miss weights. He’s here early and leaves late. He’s calling other kids and getting them to show up. He’s helping younger guys and staying around to clean up after practice. He’s doing all the little things leaders do.”
Haggberg has done his best to help Moody usher in a new culture at South. He calls the distinction of wearing No. 5 a blessing.
“Throughout this summer and two-a-days, I’ve probably grown more as a leader than a football player,” Haggberg said. “I’ve had to step up and show these younger kids what speed we’re supposed to play at and what South football is all about.”
Haggberg posted 50 tackles (15 solo), two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup while playing outside linebacker last fall. He is moving to middle linebacker this season, which is a position he played throughout his career.
“I had to move outside because (Campbell) was a stud, and it was a good move because our linebacker crew ended up being pretty good last year,” Haggberg said. “You wouldn’t think outside and inside linebacker would be too different, but they are. I can flow to both sides of the field easily as a middle linebacker, which is what I like to do.
“The outside linebackers are mainly stuck on one side of the field.”
Haggberg enjoys linebacker because it allows him to “play with violence and swagger.” He has dreamt of playing college football since he was an elementary-schooler, and logged thousands of miles over the summer, trying to make that dream a reality. Haggberg attended camps at the University of Wyoming, Northern Colorado, Weber State, Syracuse and Chadron State.
“It was really cool to see all the talent that is out there,” Haggberg said. “I really had to really elevate my play, and it was really awesome to go to all those different places and represent South and Wyoming.
“Those college coaches really get on you and coach you. I picked up the intensity of those levels, and I brought it back to this level with my teammates.”
