CHEYENNE — The last two seasons have been ones the Cheyenne South boys soccer team would like to forget.
But heading into the 2023 season, optimism and excitement still surround the team in hopes of turning its fortunes around.
“We are not going to find another rock bottom this year,” South coach Josh Eastman said. “We have good chemistry, we have good energy, we just have to put it together.
“Once we win a game, everything changes. Your body feels better, your mind feels better, you’re not as injured.”
South finished last season with a 0-14 record, and has lost 37 consecutive games. However, the team is not dwelling on the negatives of past seasons. Instead, it is looking forward to what the upcoming season brings.
“We are happy to see what this team can bring,” junior DeMarcus Contreras said. “We do have the talent, and if everyone can just put in the effort everywhere, we can make some noise.
“… I think the importance of all the kids we had put in the offseason can really boost our team.”
Part of the reason for South’s optimism comes from the players it is bringing back. South lost just four seniors off its roster from last season, and returns 17 players. While some teams that are replacing more are looking to rebuild chemistry and cohesion, South should have no problem getting on the same page, Eastman said.
“With the returners, our kids are moving into that junior and senior level,” Eastman said. “Physically, mentally, intellectually, we should be more capable.”
One of those 17 players returning is senior captain Will Bechtel. Bechtel, who committed to Dakota Wesleyan earlier this month, led the team in scoring last season (two goals, four assists, eight points).
“I’m super excited to get back,” Bechtel said. “The guys have been chomping at the bit, and we are ready to just get rolling and play some games.”
While Bechtel has been the premiere offensive threat for the Bison, his contributions to the team extend far beyond the stat sheet.
Throughout the course of his career, he has been one of the premiere leaders for this Bison squad and has helped hold the team together through thick and thin. He has also served as a second set of eyes for Eastman on the field, helping the coach make adjustments.
Eastman said he is going to rely on Bechtel heavily throughout the course of the year, and called him the gel that holds the team together.
One of the biggest things South has been working on over first few weeks of practice has been on the offensive end. The Bison scored just 12 goals in 16 games last season, and while it was a significant improvement over the year prior, it is still not where the team wants to be.
“We have also focused on finishing things like headers,” Contreras said. “(Not being able) to finish those is what killed us last year.”
The team also knows it must get better defensively. Last season, the Bison had a minus-54 goal differential and allowed four-or-more goals in 11 of their 14 games last year. The goal was the same last year, and while it did improve, the team knows it can be better on the defensive end.
Despite some rough times the past few seasons, Eastman’s expectations for his team this year are sky-high. South has never had a team qualify for the state tournament, and Eastman wants this year’s team to be the first to do so.
The Bison also want to see general improvements to their game throughout the course of the year.
“I just want to see growth,” Bechtel said. “I want to see us get better as a team and come together more as a family.”
South opens its season at 1:30 p.m. today against Evanston at the Rock Springs Invitational.