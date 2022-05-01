LARAMIE – A span of five minutes early in the first half was the main difference-maker when Laramie and Cheyenne South hooked up for a Class 4A East Conference boys soccer match.
The Plainsmen ran on all cylinders offensively en route to a 7-2 win against South during another windy game Saturday afternoon at Deti Stadium.
Laramie kept a similar style of play while pushing the ball up the field to start the scoring in the 13th minute by moving the ball wide, then crossing it back to the center of the field.
The Plainsmen scored goals in the 13th, 15th, 16th and 18th minutes, the first with an assist provided by senior Jackson Sweckard from the right corner of the field, finding senior Cameron Hoberg for the goal.
“Once we start passing, getting into the game and talking to each other, usually Cameron just plays it down to the corner to me and I cross it every time,” Sweckard said. “Hopefully, one of them gets on the end of it and puts it right in.”
Added Laramie coach Anne Moore: “We moved the ball really well in the first half and created some beautiful goals by taking the ball wide, and it was nice people got on the end of crossing passes and put them in the back of the net.”
The third-ranked Plainsmen (12-1 overall, 10-0 East Conference) followed with a flurry of scores from senior Landon Whisenant from Hoberg, Hoberg from sophomore Karson Busch and Whisenant from senior Christian Smith. Freshman Sammy Heaney later added an unassisted goal in the 32nd minute.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to defensively stick with (Hoberg), who is the biggest part of their attack,” South coach Joshua Eastman said. “At times, we concentrated too much energy on him, which created space for (Whisenant), who is excellent, as well.
“But the adjustments we made seemed to help a lot and in the second half we only allowed two goals. … I think Laramie’s coach had a hard time pulling some of their starters with a 6-2 lead, knowing we put two on the board. I felt good about our offensive attack and our defensive adjustments. We were missing some important pieces to our team, so I do still feel like our team grew and I wanted them to just get better.”
South (0-13, 0-10) didn’t let up its pressure down 5-0 by notching a pair of goals before halftime. The first was in the 33rd minute when sophomore Jorge Guerrero scored on an assist from junior Will Bechtel. The second was on a penalty kick in the 36th from sophomore Armando Hernandez.
“For me, it’s just composure when taking those,” Hernandez said. “I like to get my eyes to where I think I’m going to go and then go the other way for a trick play. But the main thing is to score for the team.”
Laramie had two second-half goals: Busch on an assist from Smith and unassisted from junior Gage Hepworth.
Freshman goalkeeper Caden Polson started in net for Laramie, making four saves. Senior Talon Luckie was lost for the rest of the season after an injury late in Friday’s game against Thunder Basin.
LARAMIE 7, SOUTH 2
Halftime: 5-2
Goals: Laramie; Hoberg (Sweckard), 13; Whisenant (Hoberg), 15; Hoberg (Busch), 16; Whisenant (C. Smith), 18; Heaney (unassisted), 32; Busch (C. Smith), 47; Hepworth (unassisted), 69. South; Guerrero (Bechtel), 33; A. Hernandez (penalty kick), 36
Shots: South 8, Laramie 24. Shots on goal: South 6, Laramie 13. Saves: South 6 (Potter), Laramie 4 (Polson)
Corner kicks: South 3, Laramie 3. Offsides: South 0, Laramie 1. Fouls: South 8, Laramie 12.