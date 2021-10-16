CHEYENNE – Early opportunities just slipped away from Cheyenne South on Friday night.
After Laramie had a pair of onside kicks and a turnover on downs, the Bison started their first three possessions in Laramie territory, but couldn’t get on the board.
That second South possession ended on an Osayas Garcia interception when Jackson Devine pulled it down in the end zone and ran it out to the 12-yard line. The Plainsmen turned it into a 12-play, 88-yard drive and sophomore quarterback Ben Malone capped the drive by scrambling for a seven-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Laramie held onto the lead for the rest of the contest for their first win of the season with a 42-19 victory at Bison Stadium.
“It’s a real punch in the mouth, because we work for it so hard in the week and we get into the game and just come up short a little bit on some plays,” South senior Braeden Hughes said. “It’s just a punch in the mouth, really. We play hard and play as a team ... it’s just some missed assignments.”
Shortly after its first touchdown, Laramie took advantage of a South miscue when Mason Branch intercepted a Garcia pass and took it 71 yards the other way where Laramie doubled its advantage in less than two minutes.
“We just really buckled up and made plays when it mattered and we got pressure to the quarterback,” Laramie senior Jackson Devine said. “That really helped when they went to pass and everyone executed their job.”
South responded with the help of a fake punt. Facing a fourth-and-4 from its own 38, Hughes turned the fake punt into a 37-yard run, which set up Will Aragon for an 8-yard score.
On the ensuing possession, Laramie went for a fourth-and-3 and South stopped Malone short of the first down, but a penalty on the Bison kept the Plainsmen drive alive. Two plays later, Quail Perkins took a fly sweep 25 yards for the 21-7 Laramie advantage.
“We played a complete game and that’s something we haven’t done all year,” Laramie coach Paul Ronga said. “That’s offense, defense and special teams … our defense hasn’t really been what we hoped it would be and in terms of running the ball, we’ve had no success.”
That success really showed in the Plainmen’s first drive of the second half when they went 15 plays for 71 yards leading to a Branch 10-yard touchdown reception and a 28-7 lead. The Bison (0-8) continued to battle, though, and responded with a scoring drive of their own.
Just less than three minutes after Laramie’s score, Aragon punched in his second score of the night, this time from eight yards out. The touchdown was set up by a Matthew Rivera 52-yard rush. Things continued to roll South’s way when Schaydon Pino picked off Malone just before the start of the fourth quarter deep in South territory.
Rivera turned the turnover into a 15-yard touchdown and South only trailed by nine after the two-point conversion failed. But Laramie continued to have success with its running game and burned out the clock while Malone scrambled for two more touchdowns.
Laramie rushed for 231 yards after only rushing for 398 on the entire season prior to the game. Malone rushed for 95 yards and Perkins added 73 on the ground.
“Our line this week did an amazing job, we knew we had to win the ball game up front and that’s exactly what we did,” Malone said. “One of the best games they’ve had all year.”
Hughes rushed for 150 yards and Rivera added 79 for the Bison. Despite the early deficit, the Bison closed the gap and were sparked by big plays from the two leading rushers.
“Our kids they fought their tails off, that’s the story,” South coach Dan Gallas said. “It’s not that we didn’t get it in when we needed to. The story is our kids fought hard till the very end.”
Cheyenne Central (1-7) hosts Laramie next week for a spot in the Class 4A playoffs. South travels to Natrona County for its final game of the season.
“We’re still alive and we can still achieve our goals,” Malone said.
LARAMIE 42, SOUTH 19
Laramie………………. 0 21 7 14 – 42
Cheyenne South……. 0 7 6 6 – 19
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
L: Malone 7 run (Luckie kick), 11:53
L: Branch 71 int return (Luckie kick), 10:16
CS: Aragon 8 run (Potter kick), 7:39
L: Perkins 25 run (Luckie kick), 5:01
Third quarter
L: Branch 10 pass from Malone (Luckie kick), 5:35
CS: Aragon 8 run (PAT failed), 2:47
Fourth quarter
CS: Rivera 15 run (2-pt failed), 11:30
L: Malone 20 run (Luckie kick), 7:59
L: Malone 16 run (Luckie kick) 3:45
Individual statistics
Rushing
Laramie: Devine 12-62, Malone 24-95, Keith 1-3, Perkins 4-73, Sanchez 1-(minus-2). Cheyenne South: 14-150, Garcia 9-(minus-25), Aragon 8-29, Randles 1-0, Rivera 6-79.
Passing
Laramie: Malone 14-22-1 153. Cheyenne South: Garcia 4-10-2 42.
Receiving
Laramie: Devine 6-74, Calderon 5-50, Branch 3-42. Cheyenne South: Hughes 1-8, Weber 1-20, Aragon 1-4, Rivera 1-10.