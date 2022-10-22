LARAMIE – It wasn’t pretty, but the Laramie secured its spot in the Class 4A playoffs with a 21-0 win over Cheyenne South on Friday at Deti Stadium.

Both teams struggled with penalties all night on both sides of the ball. Offensive yardage was also hard to come by, with both teams combining for just 158 yards in the first half.

