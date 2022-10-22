LARAMIE – It wasn’t pretty, but the Laramie secured its spot in the Class 4A playoffs with a 21-0 win over Cheyenne South on Friday at Deti Stadium.
Both teams struggled with penalties all night on both sides of the ball. Offensive yardage was also hard to come by, with both teams combining for just 158 yards in the first half.
Laramie quarterback Ben Malone started the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run to cap the Plainsmen’s first offensive drive. Laramie botched the snap on the extra-point attempt to keep the score at 6-0 midway through the first quarter.
Malone’s touchdown scramble would be the only points of the first half from either team. Laramie’s Mike Jaskolski recovered a fumble after a snap sailed over South quarterback Isaiah Hernandez’s head, but the Plainsmen returned the favor two plays later by putting it on the ground themselves.
Bison defensive end Livante Yobech recovered the fumble to set South up at its own 24-yard line, but the offense was forced to punt after a three-and-out. Laramie fumbled for the second consecutive drive, and South linebacker Robert Campbell returned it 70 yards for a touchdown, but the score was called back because of holding during the return.
After another Bison punt, the Plainsmen attempted a fake punt in their own territory, but South stopped the play in its tracks to take over at Laramie’s 45-yard line. The Bison drove down into the red zone to set up a 36-yard field goal attempt, but Laramie’s Dakota Ledford blocked the kick to keep the score at 6-0 going into halftime.
Malone and his Plainsmen teammates had a deep conversation in the locker room midway through the game. The Plainsmen decided to come out strong in the second half in order to give this year’s seniors at least one more game to play in high school.
“We talked about how we were going to come out firing,” Malone said. “No matter the mistakes we make, we all love each other, no matter what. We have a really special connection with each other, and we all worked really hard this offseason to get to where we’re at this season.
“We have a special connection, and we go through the ups and downs together, and we knew we could push through this.”
The Plainsmen offense looked more cohesive in the second half, to the tune of two offensive scores. After 11 scoreless minutes in the third quarter, Laramie’s Porter Trabing forced a South fumble that was recovered by Abraham Bangoura to set the Plainsmen offense up at the Bison’s 20-yard line.
Malone took advantage of the turnover by finding wide receiver Adrien Calderon for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left in the third quarter. Malone found Calderon in the end zone on the two-point attempt to give Laramie a 14-0 lead.
The next drive, Calderon intercepted a pass by South’s backup quarterback Osayas Garcia, who entered the game after Hernandez went down with an injury. The Plainsmen took over on South’s 29-yard line and quickly drove down the field before Malone found Calderon for another 12-yard touchdown with 8:49 left in the fourth quarter to make it a 21-0 lead for Laramie.
South controlled the ball for the majority of the last quarter, but the Plainsmen defense was able to hold onto the shutout.
Malone ended the game 11 for 15 for 72 yards and two touchdowns, and Calderon led the team with five catches for 35 yards and two scores. The Bison were held to just 188 yards as a team, with Hernandez accounting for 156 of those through the air.
Jeremy Sanchez led the Plainsmen in rushing with 97 yards on 16 carries, followed by Porter Trabing’s 57 yards on nine carries. Hernandez was the Bison’s leading rusher with 26 yards on 10 attempts.
Defensively, Ledford had a team-high 20½ defensive points for Laramie, which included the blocked kick and 2½ tackles for a loss. Dylan Choate led South with 14 defensive points.
“This was such a big win,” Calderon said. “It felt good. It was senior night, and to be able to end out the regular season with a win feels really good. ... Last year, we weren’t able to make the playoffs, and that was kind of disappointing, so it’s just encouraging that we were able to make it in this year.”
Laramie (2-7) will move on to play No. 1 seed Sheridan (9-0) in the first round of the playoffs next weekend. The Bison’s season ends with an 0-9 record.
“We have to go into that game confident, and we can’t go in expecting them to win,” Calderon said. “Obviously, they’re ranked higher, and they’re supposed to win, but we can use that underdog mentality to get after it next weekend.”
LARAMIE 21, SOUTH 0
Cheyenne South...... 0 0 0 0 – 0
Laramie..................... 6 0 8 7 – 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
L: Malone 5 run (kick failed), 6:34.
Third Quarter
L: Calderon 12 pass from Malone (Calderon pass from Malone), 0:13.
Fourth Quarter
L: Calderon 12 pass from Malone (Ennist kick), 8:49.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Cheyenne South: J. Trujillo 5-13, Hernandez 10-26, Garcia 2-(minus-11), S. Trujillo 3-8, Damey 1-2, Team 1-(minus-15). Laramie: Trabing 9-57, Morris 1-(minus-4), Frude 1-(minus-1), Malone 10-(minus-20), Sanchez 16-97.
Passing
Cheyenne South: J. Trujillo 0-1-0 0, Hernandez 18-32-1 156, Garcia 2-3-0 9. Laramie: Malone 11-15-0 72.
Receiving
Cheyenne South: J. Trujillo 5-26, T. Weber 2-25, Pountney 1-7, Hartshorn 3-22, S. Trujillo 7-48, Yobech 1-19, Gillispie 1-18. Laramie: Calderon 5-35, Morris 4-25, Branch 2-12.