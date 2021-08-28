PREP FOOTBALL: Burkett scores 3 TDs as Kelly Walsh downs South Aug 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Cameron Burkett scored three touchdowns, while Jordan Jackson and Ryker Spiegelberg both had two to help Kelly Walsh to a 70-14 victory Friday night at Cheyenne South.Burkett caught two passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 14 yards and a score on three carries.Spiegelberg rushed for 40 yards and two scores on three carries. Jackson had three carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown.South’s Will Aragon had 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Braeden Hughes gained 77 yards on nine carries. He also caught four passes for 44 yards and a score.Robert Campbell posted eight total tackles (seven solo) for the Bison. Matt Rivera added three solo tackles, including one for loss and a quarterback sack. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now McInerney lights out as LCCC tops Spartans UW’s depth takes hit with Hicks’ departure, Gibbs emerges as starter at LB Criswell: Assessing the Cowboys midway through fall camp Central's Nathanial Talich caught up quickly as wide receiver Valladay, Smith form "special" RB duo for UW Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists