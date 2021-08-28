CHEYENNE – Cameron Burkett scored three touchdowns, while Jordan Jackson and Ryker Spiegelberg both had two to help Kelly Walsh to a 70-14 victory Friday night at Cheyenne South.

Burkett caught two passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 14 yards and a score on three carries.

Spiegelberg rushed for 40 yards and two scores on three carries. Jackson had three carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown.

South’s Will Aragon had 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Braeden Hughes gained 77 yards on nine carries. He also caught four passes for 44 yards and a score.

Robert Campbell posted eight total tackles (seven solo) for the Bison. Matt Rivera added three solo tackles, including one for loss and a quarterback sack.

