Gabriel Hernandez

Gabriel Hernandez

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Campbell County junior quarterback Mason Drube threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more during a 65-9 victory over visiting Cheyenne South on Friday night in Gillette.

Drube completed 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards and four scores. He also rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.


