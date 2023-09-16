Gabriel Hernandez
CHEYENNE – Campbell County junior quarterback Mason Drube threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more during a 65-9 victory over visiting Cheyenne South on Friday night in Gillette.
Drube completed 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards and four scores. He also rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
Trent Rosenau added 108 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
South’s Gabe Hernandez caught one pass for a 73-yard touchdown during the first quarter.
Bison Trey Downham had three solo tackles and an interception. Michael Mendoz also had three solo stops to go with a pass breakup.
Keelan Anderson also kicked a field goal for South (0-4), which hosts fourth-ranked Natrona County (3-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.