20211009-spts-OsayasGarcia.jpg

Cheyenne South sophomore quarterback Osayas Garcia drops back to pass during the Bison's 65-0 loss at Rock Springs on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Tiger Stadium in Rock Springs.

 Shaquille Davis/Rock Springs Rocket Miner

ROCK SPRINGS – Cheyenne South suffered a big loss to No. 1-ranked Rock Springs 65-0 Friday at Tiger Stadium.

The Bison were cursed by COVID-19, as they had to do without a lot of their standout players and instead do with the services of some freshman and sophomores.

The game started out poorly for the Bison, as they gave up a touchdown to Andrew Skorcz on the opening kick return.

From there, the Tigers didn’t let up as they scored 49 points in the first quarter alone without response from the Bison. Saben Carlsen finished with two touchdowns for Rock Springs (6-1).

The Bison (0-7) host Laramie (0-7) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Pine Bluffs 48

Wright 6

CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs defeated Wright 48-6 on the road to improve to 6-0 on the season.

The Hornets led 28-0 at the break. It's the fourth game Pine Bluffs has held its opponent to under 10 points.

"Kids played well for three quarters but we had a little lapse in the third," Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray said. "We were able to get the ball spread around to a lot of different guys."

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus