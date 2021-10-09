PREP FOOTBALL: Cheyenne South shut out at Rock Springs Oct 9, 2021 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cheyenne South sophomore quarterback Osayas Garcia drops back to pass during the Bison's 65-0 loss at Rock Springs on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Tiger Stadium in Rock Springs. Shaquille Davis/Rock Springs Rocket Miner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS – Cheyenne South suffered a big loss to No. 1-ranked Rock Springs 65-0 Friday at Tiger Stadium.The Bison were cursed by COVID-19, as they had to do without a lot of their standout players and instead do with the services of some freshman and sophomores.The game started out poorly for the Bison, as they gave up a touchdown to Andrew Skorcz on the opening kick return.From there, the Tigers didn’t let up as they scored 49 points in the first quarter alone without response from the Bison. Saben Carlsen finished with two touchdowns for Rock Springs (6-1).The Bison (0-7) host Laramie (0-7) at 6 p.m. Friday.Pine Bluffs 48Wright 6CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs defeated Wright 48-6 on the road to improve to 6-0 on the season.The Hornets led 28-0 at the break. It's the fourth game Pine Bluffs has held its opponent to under 10 points."Kids played well for three quarters but we had a little lapse in the third," Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray said. "We were able to get the ball spread around to a lot of different guys." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Francis steps down from South soccer East's Gavin Goff continues to improve as a QB PREP CROSS-COUNTRY: East girls win Wheatland Invite UW prepares for unique Air Force offense COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Macleary sets Minot State record in loss Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists