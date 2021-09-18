CHEYENNE – A big second quarter helped second-ranked Pine Bluffs pick up a 52-0 win over No. 5 Saratoga on the road.
The Hornets scored 35 points in the second period. Junior quarterback Stu Lerwick tossed three touchdown passes. Alex Sloan, Ty Sweeter and Reed Thompson each had a touchdown reception.
Dalton Schaefer, Sean Rhoades and James Langlois all had one rushing touchdown on the night. The Hornets (3-0) have only given up eight points this season.
Thunder Basin 10
Cheyenne Central 7
CHEYENNE – The fourth quarter was unkind to Cheyenne Central on Friday night.
The Indians had the go-ahead touchdown called back, were stopped on fourth down and had the game-tying field goal attempt sail wide as time expired during a 10-7 loss to No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin in Gillette.
Central (0-4) took a 7-0 lead with 2 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the first quarter when junior quarterback Keagan Bartlett rushed 62 yards for a touchdown.
That lead stood until Cade Ayers booted a 27-yard field goal with 5:03 remaining in the third.
The Bolts (3-1) took a 10-7 lead with 13 seconds left in that frame when senior quarterback Ryan Baker connected with junior receiver Kayden LaFramboise for a 70-yard touchdown.
Central appeared to retake the lead with 5:45 remaining when Bartlett scored on a 68-yard run, but it was called back due to holding. That drive ended on a turnover on downs.
The Indians got the ball back late, and had a 47-yard field goal attempt go wide left as time expired.
Bartlett rushed for 123 yards on 20 carries. He also completed 10 of 28 passes for 104 yards.
Senior linebacker Eli Castillo had seven tackles (four solo, one for loss and a sack) and recovered a fumble. Richard Prescott also had seven tackles (five solo) and snared an interception.
Central hosts Cheyenne South (0-4) at 6 p.m. Friday at Riske Field.
Campbell Co. 67
Cheyenne South 15
CHEYENNE – Will Miller ran for four touchdowns to help Campbell County to a 67-15 victory over visiting Cheyenne South on Friday in Gillette.
The Camels (2-2) led 53-0 at halftime. Six of its touchdowns covered at least 45 yards.
Aiden Weber got the Bison on the scoreboard by catching a tipped pass for a touchdown during the third quarter. Braeden Hughes added 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth.
Hughes also blocked a pair of kicks for South (0-4), which plays at Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. Friday.
Senior Braelin Anderson nabbed an interception in the first varsity game of his career.