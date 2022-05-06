Cheyenne South logo gold.jpg

CHEYENNE — Thunder Basin scored 12 second-inning runs in a 28-1 win over Cheyenne South on Thursday.

The Bolts combined for 25 hits in the five-inning contest.

Allie Robért was 2 for 3 with one run and a double and Aubrianna Garcia and Shayla Peterson both went 1 for 2 for the Bison.

