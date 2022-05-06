PREP SOFTBALL: South falls to Thunder Basin May 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Thunder Basin scored 12 second-inning runs in a 28-1 win over Cheyenne South on Thursday.The Bolts combined for 25 hits in the five-inning contest.Allie Robért was 2 for 3 with one run and a double and Aubrianna Garcia and Shayla Peterson both went 1 for 2 for the Bison. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Inning Thunder Basin Sport Contest Allie Robert Aubrianna Garcia South Cheyenne South Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Fans, Texas connections sold Bama DL Keelan Cox on Wyoming Tagg Lain retires from coaching, teaching at Central Jeff Bailey steps down as South boys coach Central blows past East on windy afternoon South's Robért, Downham, Garcia and Lesh sign with colleges Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists