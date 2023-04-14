CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South’s softball team fell 18-9 against Wheatland on Thursday afternoon.
The Bison held a 5-3 lead after the second inning but fell behind after allowing six unanswered runs. They battled back, managing to tie the game at nine entering the sixth inning.
Wheatland opened the game up with seven runs in the top of the sixth. Two more runs from the Bulldogs in the top of the seventh put the game away for good.
South outhit the Bulldogs 15-14 in the contest. They had five players on the team finish with two or more hits. Joey Hockenberger led the team, going 3-for-4 from the plate.
In the nonconference game, Wheatland knocked off South 13-3. No other stats were available from the second game.
