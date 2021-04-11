CHEYENNE – Ella Partlow and Brooke Carroll teamed up to pitch a no-hitter during Thunder Basin’s 16-0 victory over Cheyenne South on Saturday morning at the Cheyenne Junior League complex.
The Bolts also had seven extra-base hits. Macie Selfors stroked two triples and a home run, while Jacie Piercy added a pair of doubles.
“We played much better from our first game to (Saturday),” South coach Curtis Quigley said. “We are starting to learn how to play and minimize. Michaela Moorehouse is pitching very well and putting us in positions to be successful.
“As the girls behind her become more confident, we will limit big innings and make smarter plays.”
The Bison (0-2 overall) play at Wheatland at 6 p.m. Thursday.
THUNDER BASIN 16, SOUTH 0
Thunder Basin…… 108 25 – 16 12 0
Cheyenne South…… 000 00 – 0 0 6
Thunder Basin pitching: Partlow, Carroll and Kaul. Cheyenne South pitching: Moorehouse and Albaugh.
W: Kaul. L: Moorehouse.
2B: Thunder Basin 4 (Kaul, Brown, Piercy 2). 3B: Thunder Basin 1 (Selfors). HR: Thunder Basin 1 (Selfors).