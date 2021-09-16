Andrew Lock

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South boys tennis team picked up a 5-0 victory over Gering, Nebraska, on Monday evening.

The Bison dropped just one set in the dual. No. 2 doubles team Frank Torres and Jeramiah Moyte rallied from a set down to beat Noah Macias and Isiah Murrillo, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Andrew Lock (No. 1 singles), and Lukas Davidson and Nikolas (No. 1 doubles) won their matches 6-0, 6-0.

