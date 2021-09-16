PREP TENNIS: Cheyenne South boys sweep Gering Sep 16, 2021 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South boys tennis team picked up a 5-0 victory over Gering, Nebraska, on Monday evening.The Bison dropped just one set in the dual. No. 2 doubles team Frank Torres and Jeramiah Moyte rallied from a set down to beat Noah Macias and Isiah Murrillo, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.Andrew Lock (No. 1 singles), and Lukas Davidson and Nikolas (No. 1 doubles) won their matches 6-0, 6-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cheyenne South Boys Sport Tennis Victory Jeramiah Moyte Frank Torres Team Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Wyoming holds off NIU despite fourth-quarter collapse Kirkbride emerges for Broncs POKES IN THE PROS: Six UW alums start NFL season openers Late offense, run game helps East prevail over Campbell County Wyoming at Northern Illinois: Tale of the Tape Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists