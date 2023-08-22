Andrew Lock
Jabarin Beckett
Shaw Martin
CHEYENNE – Senior Andrew Lock topped Laramie’s Paulo Mellizo in straight sets for Cheyenne South’s lone win during a 4-1 dual loss Monday.
Lock picked up a 6-0, 6-4 victory.
South’s No. 2 doubles team of Jabarin Beckett and Shaw Martin dropped a 7-5, 6-4 decision to Eli Coulter and Carson Krueger.
