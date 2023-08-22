CHEYENNE – Senior Andrew Lock topped Laramie’s Paulo Mellizo in straight sets for Cheyenne South’s lone win during a 4-1 dual loss Monday.

Lock picked up a 6-0, 6-4 victory.


