Lukas Davidson

Lukas Davidson

 Matt Atencio/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South boys tennis team downed Campbell County and lost to Thunder Basin on Thursday.

The Bison beat Campbell County 4-1, and lost to the Bolts 3-2.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus