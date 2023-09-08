CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South boys tennis team picked up a 5-0 victory over Rawlins on Thursday.

No. 2 singles player Lukas Davidson downed Brady Snyder, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 singles player Andrew Lock added Lincoln Searle, 6-1, 6-3.


