PREP TENNIS: South-Rawlins suspended due to weather Sep 9, 2022

CHEYENNE – Rain forced the suspension of Cheyenne South's tennis duals with visiting Rawlins on Thursday.Four of the 10 matches were completed with the Bison boys leading 3-1. Play will resume Friday morning.