Cheyenne South senior quarterback Isaiah Hernandez, left, tries to elude a tackler during the Bison's 48-7 loss to Rock Springs on Oct. 7 at Bison Stadium in Cheyenne. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South senior quarterback Isaiah Hernandez, left, looks for an open receiver while trying to avoid pressure from Cheyenne East junior Nathan Mirich during the Bison’s 61-7 loss Oct. 14 at Bison Stadium in Cheyenne. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South senior quarterback Isaiah Hernandez looks downfield during the Bison’s 48-7 loss to Rock Springs on Oct. 7 at Bison Stadium in Cheyenne. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Hearing coach Eli Moody say all of Cheyenne South’s starting jobs were up for grabs this season was music to Isaiah Hernandez’s ears.
The senior had primarily played running back and wide receiver over the course of his junior high and high school careers. He also flirted with quarterback, which is the position he prefers and thinks he is best at.
“I’ve always been the backup quarterback,” Hernandez said. “When Braeden Hughes was our starter, I was the backup. When Osayas (Garcia) became the starter, I was the backup.
“I felt like I never got the chance to show what I could do, because past coaches wanted me to do other things. Coach Moody gave me that chance, so I’ve been trying to prove this is what I’m good at.”
Hernandez has gotten that chance. He will be under center when the Bison (0-8) play at Laramie (1-7) at 6 tonight. The only game Hernandez hasn’t been South’s starter for this fall was the season opener at Thunder Basin, when he was nursing a shoulder injury.
“When I took over, everything was open for competition, and nothing was safe,” said Moody, who is in his first season as South’s head coach. “(Hernandez) took advantage of that more than anybody. He is so competitive. He refuses to give up on things.
“He refuses to go down, because he wants to make something happen, even if it’s just getting back to the line of scrimmage.”
Hernandez’s stats do not jump off the page. The statewide statistician assumes every player plays in every game, which is why Hernandez is shown as averaging 79 passing yards per game. Adjusting his total for missing the season-opener brings his average up to 90.3 yards per game, which would still be 10th in Class 4A.
Hernandez must be seen on the field to be appreciated.
He excels at eluding pressure and escapes what seem like sure sacks countless times per game. In times he could tuck the ball and squeeze out a few yards, he keeps his eyes down field, scanning for open teammates.
“I’ve got pretty good speed, but having played running back and receiver helps a lot when it comes to getting outside of the pocket and avoiding pressure,” Hernandez said. “I don’t want to be the quarterback to be selfish and have the ball in my hands every play. I want to keep everyone involved.”
One of Hernandez’s best performances of the season came against No. 1-ranked Sheridan. Hernandez completed 6 of 11 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-14 loss to the reigning state champions. That included a 69-yard strike that saw Hernandez avoid a sack before finding Santana Trujillo down field for a touchdown.
“That’s my favorite play from this season,” Hernandez said with a smirk.
Hernandez’s intangibles put him over the top in South’s quarterback race during two-a-days in August.
“He has things you can’t coach and want from a dual-threat quarterback,” Moody said. “He extends plays through his legs, and is good at running and dumping the ball off when the defense expects him to run. His ability to move opens things up for the receivers.
“He’s also a natural leader. When he’s in the huddle, everyone listens. I don’t know if it’s the stuff he says or if the kids just have confidence in him. There have been times he’s missed plays because he was banged up, and our offense looked different.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.